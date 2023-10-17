The Ultimate Flower Boy

On a rather sunny Thursday afternoon, I was making my way to meet one of the hottest stars in Southeast Asia. In the back of my mind, I anxiously recalled my questions as his image replayed over and over again. A particular scene stuck with me: his stoic face as he walked into a funeral, draped in a neatly tailored suit and slicked back man bun, a tight-lined lip and piercing eyes. Even through his piercing cold gaze, he exuded an aura that commanded the room’s attention to him – the true depiction of a billionaire mafia’s son.

Yet, when I knocked on the door, that was hardly the person I was introduced to.

That aforementioned scene was from the Thai version of F4: Boys Over Flowers took the drama scene (and many hearts) by a storm. With a line-up of four dashing young men with distinctive charismas, it was a romance series that many still swooned over, two years after its first premiere. It spelled Nani Hirunkit Changkham’s stellar debut as an actor, whom many remembered as the smug and flirtatious mood-maker MJ.

Upon our introductions, I was struck by how quiet and humble Nani is. Unlike his onscreen persona, he was more reserved in real life. He offered a kind smile and a polite greeting, a stark contrast to what I had imagined he would be like. It caught me off-guard, his gentle demeanour refreshing to see for a celebrity that has amassed such popularity internationally.

Our conversations were relaxed and casual, almost as if I was talking to an acquaintance I had met through a mutual friend. He reminded me of that silent classmate that sits in the back of a classroom, someone who you probably will not notice or talk to on a daily basis, but will always offer a helping hand when in need. He had this subtle charisma that just drew people in, all eyes focused on him the moment he spoke.

Nani was invited to Singapore to celebrate the reopening of the Givenchy store in Paragon. An avid fan of the brand, he was dressed casually in the maison’s Fall/Winter 2023 collection. Draped casually with Givenchy’s t-shirt layered on top of distressed hooded knitwear, Nani explained his choice of outfit for the afternoon. “It’s comfortable. The layering adds to the fun of styling,” the Thai actor said. To break the ice, he related his style to his famous role, MJ. In between laughter, he confirmed that this would be MJ’s wardrobe too. “He likes a colourful ensemble,” he relayed, nodding as if he was talking about a dear friend of his, a distant fondness in his words. “We’re both big fans of Givenchy, MJ and I,” he finished off, giving a tip to the maison.

On the topic of MJ, I recalled the main setting of Boys Over Flowers. A school for the elites of society, with four seniors both equally admired and feared by everyone. Even through the screens, I could almost experience the suffocating apprehension the students must have felt towards the four horsemen of the high school. Seeing how laidback Nani was in real life, I asked if he would ever befriend MJ if they went to school together. Amused, he grinned and gave a resounding ‘yes’ without a beat of hesitation. “MJ is fun,” he explained, “he would be the kind of friend who would drag me out to parties and to hang. In fact, I would like to hang with all of F4. They seem really cool.” He jested how MJ would balance him perfectly: MJ’s extrovertedness complementing his own more subdued personality. The image of Nani and MJ side by side did make me laugh along with the room, finding their blend of personalities an interesting sight to see.

The conversation transported us to three years ago, back at the filming scene of the famed Thai series. A flash of nostalgia in his eyes, he inevitably smiled as he recalled how it was filming with the rest of the cast. “It was always exciting to shoot with the rest of the boys,” he shared, “I have the best memories of them. Not a day was dull filming the series, each day filled with joy and positive energy.” I agreed with him, noting that their strong friendship felt genuine. It must have transcended just beyond filming the series; such a bond seemed too real to be fabricated. “I miss them a lot,” he confessed bashfully, recalling the good times when he spent the majority of his schedule with the cast members.

Apart from F4, Nani had also produced two other projects this year, the earlier release being Home School, a thriller-mystery series. Being his second project right after F4, he recounted the jump in genre between Home School and F4, explaining how the soft and quiet personality of Tibet, his character, was so different from MJ. It was a difficulty he could overcome, of course, seeing his stellar performance in the show that did not disappoint the viewers. When asked about his upcoming show Wednesday Club, he gave a witty smile and a finger in front of his lips. Sealed information, top priority secret, I joked, much to his mirth. His short and succinct description for the series encapsulated what we all felt: stay tuned for it.

Night soon came, and under the flashing lights of photographers and heartwarming support from the attending fans, Nani was greeting the mass with an undisputable charm of his own. Dressed sharply in Givenchy Fall/Winter 2023’s oversized suit, he was dashing by all means, yet stayed true to his own personal style. Layering the suit on top of a distressed shirt with uneven bottom seams and a hoodie, he carried the essence of Givenchy’s collection with ease. The perfect blend of classy and street, collision of expertised tailoring and sportswear. Business on top, party underneath.

Under the glitz and glamour of the spotlight, Nani showed that he was still grateful and humbled in his heart. “My life may have changed after fame, but in my heart I am still the same Nani as before,” he reassured, with that same boyish, down-to-earth smile. His parting words for us? A teaser of his dream. “I would love to sing and perform one day. I will work hard to be able to stand on a stage in front of my fans,” he confessed. To that, I replied that I would look forward to his first debut album one day, and perhaps we could continue our chat again as Nani, the actor-singer. With a shake of hand and exchange of chuckles, he bid an au revoir until the next interview.