After their first collaboration in May earlier this year, A-COLD-WALL* and Timberland are back with another exciting collection. This time, they’ve joined forces as part of Timberland’s Future73 initiative that features influential figures giving their fresh spin on the brand’s footwear and fashion items. This partnership brings forth a unique blend of fashion and utility that’s bound to captivate fans of both brands.

British fashion designer Samuel Ross is the creative mind behind this second collaboration, giving a new twist to some of Timberland’s iconic shoes and introducing a limited range of clothing. The A-COLD-WALL* x Timberland collection includes reimagined versions of the 6-Inch Boot and the 3-Eye Lug, alongside a set of co-designed apparel.

A-COLD-WALL* x Timberland: Reimagined Classics

A-COLD-WALL* (AWC), often recognised for its bold, abstract and Brutalist-inspired designs, takes a more minimalist approach for this second collection.

For the Premium 6-Inch Zip Boot, Ross opts for a sleek and minimalist style. The upper is crafted from smooth, jet-black regenerative leather and is paired with a sturdy lug outsole and a discreet side zipper near the inner heel.

The 3-Eye Lug, designed for a more low-top look, features a dark sapphire ripstop material. It’s enhanced with a water-resistant GORE-TEX lining and shares the rugged lug outsole of its counterpart. Most of these pieces are meticulously crafted by skilled Italian artisans, with Samuel Ross also emphasising the importance of preserving traditional craftsmanship and family workshops in this collection by stating, “the return of family ateliers and the notion of apprenticeship needs to be protected.”

What else is in store for fans?

It’s important to note that this collaboration goes beyond Timberland shoes. Samuel Ross has also expanded the collection to include a capsule range of knitwear, sweatshirts, a puffer jacket, pants and a co-branded utility vest. It’s a comprehensive fashion offering that showcases the synergy between the two iconic brands.

Get ready for the A-COLD-WALL* x Timberland Collection

The first Samuel Ross x Timberland collection became available on May 12 through the A-COLD-WALL* online store and later on May 16 on the Timberland online store.

Now, the second A-COLD-WALL* x Timberland Future73 collection is set to launch online on August 29 and will also be available at select global retailers. Prices for these exclusive pieces range from USD 220 to USD 900.

(Header and feature image courtesy: Instagram/@acoldwall)