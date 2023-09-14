The Big Apple was ablaze with style, glamour and celebrities as the New York Fashion Week 2023 took the city by storm this past week. From stunning runway spectacles to epic afterparties, the fall/winter edition of this fashion extravaganza delivered a knockout punch of chic and cool.

Front rows were graced by the rich and the famous, dressed to the nines and ready to slay the fashion game. Meanwhile, fashion designers themselves were in a playful mood, daring to break the rules and don shorts even after the sun had set – Thom Browne leading the charge with his sartorial audacity after his show!

From Peter Do’s dazzling debut on September 8 to Luar’s electrifying Spring/Summer 2024 showcase that concluded the fashion week on September 13, this year’s NYFW was a non-stop rollercoaster of fashion thrills.

However, the real stars of the New York Fashion Week 2023 were the celebrities who brought their A-game to the streets, turning the sidewalks and the front rows into a veritable catwalk. While the women continued to slay, it was the men that truly impressed us this year. And so, without further ado, here are our top picks for the best-dressed male celebrities at New York Fashion Week 2023.

Best-dressed male celebrities at New York Fashion Week 2023

Austin Butler

Evan Mock

Evan Mock is no noob to the world of fashion. Known for his signature pink buzzcut and effortlessly cool skater style, Mock graced the A/W 2023 COS Atelier show with a flawless ensemble tailored for the autumn season.

His impeccable outfit consisted of a white crew neck T-shirt paired with classic blue jeans, evoking a timeless aesthetic. Evan elevated his look with a striped sweater, casually thrown on and elegantly tied around his neck.

To complete his ensemble, he opted for chunky loafers, effortlessly rounding off his clean and chic vibe. For another outing at NYFW 2023, Evans rocked a denim-on-denim look which, once again, stole the spotlight.

Lil Nas X

Lil Nas X at Coach’s show for NYFW pic.twitter.com/qsShluAO1F — (@lilnasxmajor) September 9, 2023

Lil Nas X closed the Coach runway show last year at NYFW, but this time around, the rapper sat in the front row at the brand’s Spring/Summer 2024 show, held at Bryant Park. The ‘Industry Baby’ singer embraced an androgynous look that was giving us style and rebellion. He donned a striking white cropped blazer jacket which he artfully paired with a matching straight-fit skirt. Beneath the jacket, a black turtleneck added depth and contrast to his ensemble, showcasing his penchant for blending the classic with the contemporary.

To complete his look, Lil Nas X opted for sleek black boots that added an element of drama to his outfit. He also adorned himself with a funky waist chain and cool, statement sunglasses.

Oscar Isaac