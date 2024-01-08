The nattiness of men’s fashion on red carpets has transcended the conventional, evolving into edgier fits and silhouettes with sartorial choices that make a statement. The 2024 Golden Globe Awards held on January 7 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, bore witness to a striking duality of style personas with male celebrities embracing the timeless allure of a tailored black tuxedo and at the same time, redefining the norms of formal menswear with a dash of personality and panache.

The grand ceremony kicked off 2024’s awards season to celebrate blockbuster hits like Barbie and Oppenheimer as well as show-stealing series such as Succession’s final season, and The Last of Us on the small screen. And, back from the SAG-AFTRA strike-led break, the stars took the opportunity to dazzle in their sartorial best.

The red carpet at the 81st edition of Golden Globes became a canvas for self-expression, exemplified by second-time Golden Globe winner Jeremy Allen White’s audacious transparent shirting and This Is Us star Justin Hartley’s scintillating burnt gold suit. In competition also was Timothée Chalamet in his dazzling Celine ensemble. On that note here are…

The 9 best-dressed men to grace the 2024 Golden Globes red carpet

Traverse through the lookbook below to witness Hollywood’s leading men redefine elegance and push the boundaries of fashion at this year’s star-studded ceremony.

Barry Keoghan

Barry Keoghan in Louis Vuitton at the #GoldenGlobes #GoldenGlobes2024 More red carpet later on our site. pic.twitter.com/0CSHD2xUVp — Tom and Lorenzo (@tomandlorenzo) January 8, 2024

First up on the list is the Saltburn star Barry Keoghan, who shone on the red carpet in a custom red plaid Louis Vuitton suit. The cropped suit jacket and slim-cut trousers were paired with slick lace-up boots. His fiery tailored suit was further adorned by a vintage Tiffany & Co. brooch, pearl buttons, pearl chain and matching earrings.

Well plaid, Keoghan, we say!

Khalid Abdalla

Khalid Abdalla from ‘The Crown’ showed out at the #GoldenGlobes 2024 🙌🏽 He’s got a talent for making bold statements on the red carpet… read our latest interview with the Egyptian-British actor here 🔗: https://t.co/RE9gMPHTM6 pic.twitter.com/mUZwSv0j1H — Muslim Girl (@muslimgirl) January 8, 2024

Next up on our list of best-dressed dudes at the Golden Globes 2024 is The Crown actor Khalid Abdalla, who dazzled in an edgy Thom Browne suit. Khalid styled his look with a black silk scarf tied around the neck and draped down under his suit jacket, which added a sensual vibe to his sophisticated look.

Pedro Pascal

Pedro Pascal at the 2024 #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/P45IoLaLE7 — Pedro Pascal Daily (@pascalarchive) January 8, 2024

Even an arm injury couldn’t hold Pedro Pascal back from making a style statement on the red carpet. Shining through as one of the best-dressed men at the Golden Globes, The Last of Us actor showed up in a Bottega Veneta black turtleneck paired with matching trousers and chunky shoes. His signature serious clear glasses completed his rather suave look.

Jonathan Bailey

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Golden Globes (@goldenglobes)

The fashion-forward Jonathan Bailey showed up in an unassumingly chic white Givenchy suit that featured wide-leg trousers and a tone-matched white button-down shirt. The relaxed fit of the ensemble lent an understated sex appeal to the Bridgerton star’s look.

Jared Leto

Next up is another fashion OG, Jared Leto. The actor-musician aced monochromatic style for the red carpet at the Golden Globes. Leto’s outfit featured an oversized single-button Italian black suit jacket, a pair of wide-legged white trousers, formal shoes and a pair of chic leather gloves.

His signature centre-parting hair and a diamond-encrusted necklace rounded off his fit.

Timothée Chalamet

The blue-eyed boy of Hollywood, Timothée Chalamet was another best-dressed male celebrity on the Golden Globes red carpet. The Wonka star wore a sparkly black suit from Celine Homme that featured an embroidered jacket, a cropped top, tux pants and Chelsea boots. He styled his hair in tousled-up curls and finished the look with a flirty neckpiece.

Justin Hartley

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Golden Globes (@goldenglobes)

Justin Hartley played arm candy to his wife Sofia Pernas at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards. In a refresher from the navy and black, the This Is Us actor wore a camel brown suit from the label Nana Sartoria, which he styled with a black bowtie and Christian Louboutin shoes.

Jeremy Allen White

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Golden Globes (@goldenglobes)

Bagging the award for Best Actor – Television Series Musical or Comedy for The Bear, actor Jeremy Allen White looked dapper as hell in a black suit styled with a sheer shirt at the 2024 Golden Globes. His deep blue eyes and Chef Carmy curls rounded off his sharp look.

Truly, the man of the hour.

Jelani Alladin

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jelani Alladin (@jelanialladin)

The last dude on our list to have aced red-carpet fashion at the Golden Globes is Jelani Alladin. The Fellow Travelers actor turned heads in a half-traditional tuxedo that featured one half-brocade panel with the other having an elongated hem.

Totally getting the assignment right and standing out, we say!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– Who was the best-dressed male celebrity at the Golden Globes 2024?

Timothée Chalamet, Barry Keoghan and Jonathan Bailey are a few of the best-dressed male celebrities we spotted at the 2024 Golden Globes.