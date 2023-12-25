Global trends have rightfully inducted sneakers into the fold of fashion. When it comes to Southeast Asia, its prevalence has only catapulted in recent years. Today, the region has emerged as a focal point, with events like Sneakercon drawing enthusiasts from near and far. The spectacle doesn’t just shine the spotlight on eye-watering price tags; it’s a cultural phenomenon that has transcended borders. Once a niche group, sneakerheads now form a diverse community driven by passion and expression, and sneaker trends have begun to find their place in the world’s hottest runways.

For the uninitiated, the allure of sneakers may seem perplexing. Yet, these footwear aficionados view sneakers as more than just accessories — for them, the humble sneaker is the pinnacle of self-expression. Mandeep Chopra, who founded Limited Edt, one of Singapore’s most trusted sneaker marketplaces, encapsulates this sentiment: “Sneakers are like any other canvas — a way to express creativity and individuality.” Beyond the obvious charm of these collectibles, what is driving the growth of this ever-evolving industry?

Emotions are at the core of this craze, a sentiment echoed in the history of sneakers itself. From a humble artifact to a cult object, the sneaker’s journey as showcased in Ben Affleck-starrer Air, portrays how the ‘Air Jordan 1s’ transformed Nike into a global sports brand. Today, Air Jordans symbolise the heart of a collecting frenzy.

While market whispers suggest a cooling trend, the sneaker community continues to thrive. The Last Dance pair may have smashed auction records but its USD 2.2 million price tag was still well below Sotheby’s projected USD 4 million. Supreme collaborations, once famed for selling out in seconds, may linger longer on sites, and the global sneaker market may have seen a slowdown, but the community’s growth and inclusivity paint a different picture. Sneakerheads, spanning ages and genders, defy the market’s cooling statistics, solidifying their presence as a subculture that shows no signs of fading, hype or not.

The rise of Singapore as a sneaker hub

Singapore has swiftly emerged as the epicentre of the burgeoning sneaker trend in Southeast Asia. The Lion City’s dynamic fusion of diverse cultures, an influx of international labels, and an evolving fashion consciousness have catalysed the rise of a thriving sneaker hub. “When we started 20 years ago, sneakers were a niche segment. Today, it’s a part of mainstream culture. We of course have had to evolve, and have grown with it,” added Chopra. “The trends in the past moved a bit slower and took time to filter down to Singapore or Southeast Asia but now, it’s like we are all in the same time zone. I feel in the foreseeable future the youth is going to lead this movement and be the main instigators influencing the trends.”

With an estimated value of just under USD 100 billion globally, there is no doubt that the sneaker market is on an upward drive. According to Statista, Southeast Asia is emerging as a key point of the sneaker trade, with an annual growth rate between 2023 and 2028 projected to be at 5.64%. The revenue of the segment is pegged to be USD 1.68 billion for 2023. Social media-driven campaigns and greater purchasing powers in the hands of Gen-Z have fuelled a surge in the sneaker industry. If digital trends in the region — specifically Hong Kong, Malaysia, and Taiwan are to be considered — sneakers emerged as one of the most searched words last year, signifying the immense potential of the market.

“Viewership on our social media in terms of views and engagement was at its peak during the circuit breaker period,” Chopra had previously told CNA Luxury. Announcements of sneaker drops were made via Limited Edt’s Instagram account, often with stocks selling out moments after they were posted online. Apart from Limited Edt, influential retailers like Dover Street Market, Ox Street, and Surrender have also wielded significant influence, stocking elusive sneakers rarely found elsewhere. The Little Red Dot also hosts prominent streetwear events such as Culture Cartel, Sole Superior, and the recently launched SneakerCon. These gatherings serve as bustling hubs for buying, selling, and trading sneakers.

Appealing to the audience, the right way

While the heels of Southeast Asia’s sneaker culture remain deeply embedded in the Gen-Z and millennial zone, a lot of the interest stems from the products being inclusive. With its origins as a predominantly male-centric phenomenon in the US, the community — which can be analysed through the turnout at Sneakercon Southeast Asia — defied expectations, achieving nearly equal representation between genders and spanning an age range from 10 to the mid-60s.

Mandeep affirms this fact by saying, ” The main change we’ve made in recent years is having sneakers or sections which are genderless. We have more and more sneakers that have sizing for both men and women. In our flagship stores, we even display products together as the lines have also blurred between the two. It’s especially beneficial for the women who used to complain that sneakers were more accessible to men.”

Diversity in the sneaker world also means more options that cater to different segments. For Limited Edt, it comes in the form of basketball, skate, and most recently, their ready-to-wear and high-end streetwear and lifestyle store, CHAMBER. Other brands operating in this space are also following suit, offering sneakers that cater to wider audiences beyond conventional hype-style drops.

The sneaker trends set to dominate 2024

The sneaker landscape is expected to undergo a transformative evolution in 2024, influenced by the intersection of sporty iterations showcased by fashion heavyweights like The Row and Gucci. The resurgence of retro sneakers remains steadfast, complemented by fresh styles and the rise of captivating hues like burgundy, which mirror the colour trends anticipated in the upcoming spring/summer collections.

A notable highlight is the Miu Miu x New Balance suede 530 sneakers, which stole the spotlight on the S/S 24 runway and embodying a growing trend toward leather-and-suede sneaker designs. Collaborations like Wales Bonner’s take on the iconic Adidas Samba, featuring contrast stitching and pony hair, contribute to the enduring allure of retro choices; likewise with the Onitsuka Tiger Mexico 66 and Converse Chuck Taylor All-Stars.

2024 is likely to introduce a sporty renaissance, with athletic running shoes evolving in style and gaining popularity. The metallic silver Asics Gel-1130s and the sought-after Aimé Leon Dore x New Balance 860 V2s dominate the scene. Bottega Veneta’s Orbit sneakers, which have graced the feet of Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber, add a touch of glamour in silver, green, merlot, and black.

Classic white sneakers have also received a contemporary makeover, exemplified by Adidas Sambas in a cream-on-cream version with a tan gum sole. Minimalist designs from fashion icons like The Row and Toteme also add sophistication to the sneaker space. A key theme that has emerged is the widespread embrace of bold colours emerges, with Adidas Gazelles boasting a palette of 30 shades and Dries Van Noten showcasing green sneakers with yellow laces on the S/S 24 runway. The dynamic fusion of style and athleticism defines the sneaker trends that are set to captivate fashion enthusiasts in 2024.

Adding to the conversation, Chopra, whose brand Limited Edt just opened its first India outpost says, “2024 should reach the height of the current 2000s running trend that has seen New Balance and Asics blow up, and the terrace shoe trend like the Adidas Samba will see many iterations. I think retro running will go back further with 70s silhouettes like the SL 72. Sleek shoes will be making a comeback as well. Lastly, aim to wait for innovations to change the sneaker game. They will become future classics, and I know Nike has a lot up its sleeve.”

The Row Owen City mesh and leather trainers

Bottega Veneta Orbit Sneaker

LOEWE Flow logo-appliquéd shell, suede and leather sneakers

Chanel Calfskin & Suede Calfskin White Trainers

ADIDAS ORIGINALS Samba OG leather-trimmed nubuck sneakers

What are the sneaker trends you think will dominate 2024?

