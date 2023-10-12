Demon Slayer fans, get ready to slay with some super cool footwear as Crocs has collaborated with the popular manga franchise to bring a new anime-inspired collection. The upcoming release celebrates the show’s four main characters, Tanjiro, Nezuko, Inosuke and Zenitsu, through the timeless Crocs Classic Clog and Echo Clog designs.

Pop culture enthusiasts might be well aware that anime partnerships with fashion brands aren’t a new thing. Case in point: Adidas x Bocchi The Family, Uniqlo x Jujutsu Kaisen and My Hero Academia x NBA. Similarly, over the years, Demon Slayer has presented myriad iconic collaborations — right from Uniqlo x Demon Slayer to Demon Slayer-themed aircraft through ANA Airlines.

With Crocs stepping into the anime universe, there is a high possibility that fans would be able to experience a fusion of their favourite show and clog slippers along with the signature Crocs charms. Read on to learn about the style notes, the release date and their price tags.

What is the upcoming ‘Demon Slayer x Crocs’ collection all about?

As mentioned earlier, the collection offers a total of four distinct styles, each paying homage to a different slayer, namely Tanjiro, Nezuko, Inosuke and Zenitsu. The surprise element? Every Clog pair is complemented by custom Demon Slayer Crocs charms, aka Jibbitz, to complete their aesthetic.

For example, Tanjiro’s custom Jibbitz is an ode towards a few of the important elements of the series, including a wooden box, his sword guard and the feline familiar Chachamaru.

As one might guess, Tanjiro’s Clogs feature his signature chequered green and black haori print and include foam uppers with ridged, dark brown soles that add a utilitarian flair.

Meanwhile, Nezuko Kamado’s perforated Classic Clogs stand out with their light pink colour adorned with delicate black lines, drawing inspiration from her distinctive robe. This style is highlighted by red and white-check counter straps, adding a pop touch of colour.

Whereas, the Zenitsu Agatsuma-inspired pair features an ombré golden yellow palette, covered in small white triangles similar to his robe and Inosuke Hashibira’s Clog comes in a pale blue hue featuring lightly striped uppers with adjustable tan straps.

When will the ‘Demon Slayer x Crocs’ collection hit stores?

Tanjiro 🌊 Nezuko 🌸 Inosuke ⚔️ Zenitsu ⚡ Get your hands on these #DemonSlayer x @crocs exclusive early access @ NYCC with @FootLocker. Stop by Booth #3001 to grab yours before they’re gone! pic.twitter.com/6Dmn051OaF — New York Comic Con (@NY_Comic_Con) October 6, 2023

The launch of the Demon Slayer x Crocs collaboration collection is set to commence at New York Comic Con, taking place from 12 to 15 October 2023, and will have exclusive early access at booth 3001. Subsequently, a broader release through Crocs is expected to take place, alongside Foot Locker offering all four pairs online on 18 October.

The prices for the collection start at USD 65 for the Nezuko colourway and USD 70 for the Inosuke and Zenitsu versions. Whereas, the Echo Clog themed around Tanjiro is priced at USD 80.

(Hero and feature image credit: Courtesy Instagram/Foot Locker and New York Comic Con)