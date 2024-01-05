Dior Icons capsule exemplifies Timeless Elegance

It is popular misconception that icons must be immediately recognisable or distinctive for them to be considered as such. But what if a designer could rise to the challenge with such aplomb to render a counter-cultural perspective of what an icon could really be? What if they are garments embodied with such radical and discreet luxury that it is the very classic minimalism which renders them identifiable?

Since June 2018, Dior’s menswear has been guided by Kim Jones and the House has explored modern takes on classic styles while also incorporating street-ready standards. The latest menswear capsule from the French couturier is hence aptly named Dior Icons, capturing the essence of understated elegance.

Showcasing classic pieces like long coats that sculpt the figure and elegant pants with clean lines, Dior Icons focuses on meticulous craftsmanship demonstrated through impeccable style that’s heightened by high-quality fabrics. The capsule collection embodies a synthesis of tailored and athletic styles. Overcoats, suits, jackets, knitted polo shirts, cardigans, crewneck sweaters, relaxed trousers and more are all part of it — their natural, desaturated tones are suitable for all occasions.

Timeless Dior Icons

The ateliers’ mastery is on full display in their use of fine fabrics such as cashmere (often blended with mink), poplin and virgin wool, and in their extraordinary savoir-faire, which continues to push the limits of ingenuity. The clothes quietly reference the House’s past and present through details that reflect it. They also play with Dior essentials, like grey, the founder-couturier’s favourite colour, and the Dior Oblique emblem, which is within some jackets.

Designed by Marc Bohan in 1967, this signature fabric also magnifies a range of shoes, including the Dior Buffalo Derbys sublimated in smooth leather. Reinterpreted in a maxi version with unprecedented proportions, this black print is used on a weekender bag, adding an extra touch of audacity to this essential accessory. Revisiting the initials “CD” in the manner of a diamond, the iconic CD diamond pattern in turn embellishes the Dior Hit the Road backpack,

an invitation to urban exploration. AM