When football and music come together, the result is nothing short of spectacular! Picture this: fans belting out their favourite tunes, players getting pumped up with the perfect soundtrack and global artists harbouring a love for football that can only rival their love for music. Well, it looks like Spotify and FC Barcelona agree as they have teamed up to bring you something truly special – a limited-edition Rolling Stones kit, just in time for Barcelona’s legendary El Clásico match with Real Madrid.

As the FC Barcelona men’s squad steps onto the pitch for the epic El Clásico clash, they’ll be sporting a unique home shirt featuring The Rolling Stones‘ iconic Tongue and Lips logo. This is the first time a band has ever graced Barcelona’s shirt, thanks to the folks at Spotify.

There’s more! The Barça Femení side will also don The Rolling Stones FC Barcelona shirts during their home match on November 5 and Spotify has come up with a new matchday playlist for the iconic showdown.

So, let’s delve into all the juicy details of this iconic collaboration.

All about the FC Barcelona and Spotify x The Rolling Stones collaboration

Barcelona is giving its classic home jersey a rock ‘n’ roll makeover. Instead of the usual Spotify branding in the jersey’s centre, you’ll now spot The Rolling Stones‘ famous Tongue and Lips logo. This is all in celebration of the band’s upcoming album, Hackney Diamonds, set to drop on October 20.

The Rolling Stones‘ music has been the soundtrack of countless lives, young and old, near and far. With Hackney Diamonds marking the band’s first album featuring original material in 18 years, what could be a better occasion than El Clásico to unite two of music and football’s most prominent legends on one pitch?

Marc Hazan, VP of Partnerships at Spotify, sums this up in a press statement, “It’s an honour to feature the legendary Rolling Stones on the legendary FC Barcelona shirt. Only Spotify could bring The Rolling Stones to the global stage of El Clásico—one of the few stages they haven’t played!“

The Rolling Stones are equally thrilled. They said in a statement, “We’re huge football fans and honoured that Spotify has brought our Tongue and Lips logo to grace the FC Barcelona shirt to celebrate the release of the Stones’ new Hackney Diamonds album.“

Get your hands on The Rolling Stones-branded Barcelona jersey

These t-shirts are as special as they come and are in limited supply.

After the immense popularity of the Drake and ROSALÍA shirts in collaboration with Barcelona last year, Rolling Stones fans are sure to be over the moon about these. You can get one for yourself at the official FC Barcelona store’s website starting October 23, with a presale kicking off on October 19.

There are 1899 jerseys up for grabs, paying homage to the club’s founding year. Additionally, the site will feature an exclusive collection of 22 jerseys signed by the 11 starting men’s and women’s team players.

Spotify comes up with a special Barça matchday playlist

This incredible collaboration with The Rolling Stones is just one of the many ways we’ve witnessed the worlds of music and sport coming together at FC Barcelona. Through artist partnerships, studio visits and concerts, stars like ROSALÍA, Drake, Daddy Yankee and Pusha T have all had successful collaborations with Barcelona.

FC Barcelona is also sharing a special edition of the beloved Barça Matchday playlist on Spotify. It features top rock songs and music from The Rolling Stones to pump up the players and fans in the lead-up to the game.

With millions of fans around the world expected to tune in to this month’s El Clásico, get ready to celebrate The Stones’ new album. It’s a fusion of sports and music like never before!

(Header and feature image courtesy: Credits: Instagram/FC Barcelona)