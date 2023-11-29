After three years of anticipation, the Fear of God x Adidas collaboration is finally here to bring the world of sports and fashion together like never before. Known as FOG Athletics, or simply Athletics, this collaboration seamlessly merges Jerry Lorenzo’s love for basketball and tailoring, crafting a collection that aims to redefine sportswear.

Lorenzo, the visionary behind Fear of God, has unveiled what he terms the “third pillar” of the brand — Fear of God Athletics. This new addition proudly stands alongside the brand’s renowned mainline collections and the much-loved Essentials sub-label.

According to the brand’s statement, Athletics “completes the brand architecture of Fear of God, which was established in 2013.” From oversized drill tops to track pants reminiscent of NBA Tear Away pants, reimagined with a minimalist futuristic touch, Athletics signals a departure from Fear of God’s roots. Say goodbye to the decade-old ripped shirts and skinny jeans; today, FOG is all about crisp lines and sophisticated tailoring.

On that note, here’s a lowdown on this long-awaited Fear of Gods x Adidas collaboration:

Unveiling Athletics: Fear of Gods x Adidas’ debut collection

Following a headline-worthy runway show at Los Angeles’ Hollywood Bowl and a low-key pop-up in Shanghai, the official debut collection of FOG Athletics has arrived, living up to every expectation. This ready-to-wear collection is all about luxury intertwined with utilitarian style.

The announcement is accompanied by fabulously stylised imagery offering sepia-toned glimpses of Fear of God-branded goggles, jerseys and hoodies.

Picture nomad models donned in earthy-hued athleisure strut confidently through shin-high water, their faces obscured by visor-laden caps, torso-swallowing capes and knit beanies.

While specific details about the clothing aren’t out as of yet, the debut line includes classic staples like zip-ups, sleeveless tops, jackets, performance crewnecks and accessories.

Expect to see the much-awaited Fear of God x Adidas Basketball sneaker, as spotted on Lorenzo back in May. Meticulously perfected over the years, these sporty shoes strike a balance between sculpted athleticism and soft comfort — ready for the court yet humbly unassuming and equally in style for a laid-back day.

When can you get your hands on the Athletics debut collection?

Mark 3 December 2023 on your calendars — Athletics is set to launch online at Fear of God and Adidas’ CONFIRMED. Additionally, select Adidas DTC stores will open their doors on 6 December. Leading up to the release, the brand will host “The Athletics Atmosphere” event in LA from 30 November to 3 December between 11 am to 6 pm PT.

Don’t miss the chance to snag a piece from this iconic collaboration.

(Hero and feature image courtesy: Credits: Instagram/Fear Of God Athletics)