In honour of the 70th anniversary of the Horsebit 1953 loafer, Gucci has unveiled a fresh campaign that highlights the timeless footwear silhouette, featuring actor and house ambassador Paul Mescal and global brand ambassador, actor-singer Xiao Zhan.

Originally crafted in the 1950s, the loafer’s main motif is the miniaturised horse bit featuring a double ring connected by a bar that has achieved an iconic status equivalent to the brand’s signature GG logo or monogram. This classic hardware has amplified the traditional preppy loafer into a modern fashion statement.

Additionally, the refined silhouette transitioned over the years, becoming a symbol of opulence and comfort. It has transcended generations, remaining a staple choice for equestrians, outdoor enthusiasts and well-dressed style aficionados.

Just Paul and his loafers. Celebrating 70 years of the Horsebit 1953 loafer with Paul Mescal. Discover more https://t.co/QxK4kEzW6F #GucciHorsebit1953 #PaulMescal pic.twitter.com/Axym5WTu01 — gucci (@gucci) October 16, 2023

The celebratory campaign embodies a sense of simplicity through tailored basics and quiet luxury, reminiscing the visuals of the Spring/Summer 2024 collection. Furthermore, this marks the first campaign under the new creative director, Sabato De Sarno.

So, let us take a look at the new campaign of Gucci men’s 1953 Horsebit leather loafers, where to shop them and their pricing.

Paul Mescal in the Gucci campaign

In his first major fashion campaign, Mescal donned a simple white T-shirt and grey trousers along with the classic Gucci Horsebit leather loafers in black with gold accents. In another look, photographed by Heji Shin, the Irish actor paired the same black loafers with denim jeans and a timeless combination of a blue button-down shirt and a blazer. For his final appearance, he matched brown Horsebit loafers in the plain white T-shirt from the first look with boxers and a trench coat.

Xiao Zhan in Gucci’s 1953 Horsebit Loafers

Styled by Chu Xuan and captured by Feng Li, the Chinese actor and singer opted for the black Gucci Horsebit loafers with silver accents, which were matched with frayed denim jeans and a typical white button-down shirt. For his second look, he paired brown loafers with the same outfit but added a trench coat to complement the fall aesthetic. In the third ensemble, Zhan was once again spotted in black loafers, which were combined with white jeans, a deep V-neck white shirt and a trench coat.

What’s the collection price point and where can you shop for it?

Ever an icon. The Horsebit 1953 loafer, a signature style of the House for over 70 years.

#GucciHorsebit1953 pic.twitter.com/mIeYOwqgnm — gucci (@gucci) October 15, 2023

The Gucci Horsebit 1953 loafers are currently listed at USD 920 (nearly SGD 1,260) and can be purchased through the brand’s official online store.

(Hero and feature image credit: Courtesy Gucci)