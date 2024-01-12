Milan Fashion Week initiated the first fashion week of the year with the latest menswear edition for the Fall/Winter 2024 season. The sartorial extravaganza promises an impressive lineup of 74 events, including 22 fashion shows, spanning from 12 to 16 January.

Throughout the week, some of the biggest names in Italian fashion, including Gucci, Fendi, Emporio Armani, Prada, Zegna, MSGM, Tod’s, Missoni, Giorgio Armani and Dhruv Kapoor, will present their latest menswear collections. On the first day, Gucci kickstarted the fashion week with creative director Sabato De Sarno showcasing his debut menswear collection for the Italian fashion house and Stone Island presented its first runway show at La Cattedrale industrial space in the city later that same day.

On 13 January, Emporio Armani is set to unveil its Fall/Winter 2024 collection at the Milan Fashion Week. So, if you’re interested in knowing more about the collection and where to livestream the Emporio Armani 2024 show, here is a guide on everything to know about the upcoming showcase.

What to expect from the Emporio Armani Fall/Winter 2024 showcase at Milan Fashion Week

While Emporio Armani has not shared teasers or hints about the upcoming show, we can expect signature timeless pieces at the Fall/Winter 2024 showcase. Like always, there will be a heavy emphasis on traditional clothing like suits, trench coats and knitwear.

In addition, the Italian fashion house might bring hints of athleisure wear, velvet-infused everything, head-to-toe leather looks and embellished blazers and pants, trends that were a highlight of their Fall/Winter 2023 collection.

So, the question arises, what should one look forward to at Emporio Armani’s Fall/Winter 2024 showcase? To know the answer to this question, all fashion enthusiasts need to tune in for the upcoming fashion show being presented at the Milan Fashion Week 2024.

When and where to livestream Emporio Armani’s Fall/Winter 2024 show

The Emporio Armani Fall/Winter 2024 show will commence at 7 PM GMT on Saturday, 13 January. In Singapore, enthusiasts can livestream the show at 2 AM SGT on 14 January.

You can catch the show live on the Milan Fashion Week website and their official Instagram stories.

(Hero and feature image credit: Courtesy Instagram/Emporio Armani)