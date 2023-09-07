In the fashion world, September is considered to be the year’s most important month, with designers around the world prepping to showcase their upcoming collections in New York, London, Paris and Milan.

More than two decades ago – 1998 to be precise – Helmut Lang chose to present his fashion collection in September in New York City instead of showcasing it at European fashion shows in November. This effectively changed the entire fashion calendar, with New York now becoming the inaugural city on the Fashion Week circuit.

Now in the Spring/Summer 2024 season, nearly two decades after Lang’s departure from the fashion industry, his eponymous label is, once again, garnering headlines at the New York Fashion Week, this time courtesy of Peter Do. For the uninitiated, Peter Do, who was appointed the new Creative Director for Helmut Lang earlier this year, is all set to commence the New York Fashion Week with his SS24 collection for the iconic label.

It’s a new era. #PeterDo will take on a new role as #CreativeDirector of #HelmutLang while maintaining his beloved namesake label. The designer is set to debut his #SS2024 collection at #NYFW. pic.twitter.com/NtaiFfo9Zb — NYFW (@nyfw) May 11, 2023

In addition to Peter Do’s debut, the eclectic lineup for the week includes renowned designers such as Prabal Gurung, Ralph Lauren, Proenza Schouler, Eckhaus Latta, Area, Zankov, Tory Burch, Gabriela Hearst, Elena Velez, Dion Lee, Michael Kor and Luar showcasing their collections.

What to expect from Peter Do’s New York Fashion Week SS24 showcase?

On September 8, Do will make his debut as the Creative Director of Helmut Lang. Born in Biên Hòa, Vietnam, Do has expressed his deep respect for Lang’s legacy by stating;

“No one embodied radical thinking more definitively than Helmut Lang. It is my profound honour to be entrusted with guiding the next phase of his legacy. I am excited to learn from the foundations this house stands on and to continue creating new, energetic clothes that inspire people to challenge their understanding of what is possible when it comes to expressing their individuality.”

Do’s debut will see him curate a ready-to-wear collection for both men and women. Having previously worked at the ready-to-wear studios of Phoebe Philo’s Céline and Derek Lam, the designer might bring back the essence of ’90s Helmut Lang. Basically, his goal is to revive the brand and make it cool again, just like it used to be during the 90s. To that effect, we might see the designer’s signature elements from his own brand combined with Lang’s aesthetics at the New York Fashion Week.

Helmut Lang, the self-taught Austrian designer, first established his label in 1986. Ever since Lang left his label in 2005 to pursue a career as an artist, the company has seen many creative directors taking charge. Previously, Michael and Nicole Colovos, Isabella Burley, Shayne Oliver, Mark Thomas and Thomas Cawson have all been at the helm of the brand. Since 2020, however, the brand has been headed by its in-house design team.

Do’s appointment represents the latest chapter in the brand’s creative journey and is being hailed as one of the most exciting and anticipated moments in the world of fashion in 2023.

Where can you watch Helmut Lang’s SS24 show?

The Helmut Lang SS24 show will commence at 2 PM (EST) on September 8. This translates to 2 AM (SGT) on September 9 in Singapore.

Fashion enthusiasts can watch the Helmut Lang SS24 show on the label’s website, Instagram account and/or YouTube channel. The show will also be showcased on the New York Fashion Week’s website, app and Instagram stories.

You can watch the live stream of Helmut Lang’s SS24 show below:

(Hero and feature image credit: Courtesy Instagram/Helmut Lang and Peter Do)

