Jujutsu Kaisen fans, it’s time to get your anime Crocs on! The footwear giant has partnered with Crunchyroll for their first-ever limited-edition Jujutsu Kaisen collaboration.

Continuing their streak of anime-based collections, this comes a month after the launch of the Demon Slayer Crocs pack. They have unveiled a revamped line of Clogs, Slides and Jibbitz charms showcasing beloved chibi anime characters and iconic motifs from the acclaimed JJK series.

Jujutsu Kaisen x Crocs Collection Clogs

Known for its quirky collaborations with various labels, TV series and movies, animes as well as fast food chains, the brand keeps expanding its fanbase. Coca-Cola x Crocs, McDonald’s x Crocs, Disney’s Cars x Crocs, Barbie x Crocs, Shrek x Crocs, and MSCHF x Crocs are some of the biggest ones to surface in 2023. So, it is no surprise that the footwear brand is now back again with another anime collaboration.

If you wish to know what the collection looks like, the shoe and the pricing details here is everything to know about Crocs x Jujutsu Kaisen.

What is the ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ x Crocs collection all about?

The latest collection aimed at fans of the anime series comprises two adult styles — the Gojo Clog accented with Hollow Purple and the Jujutsu Kaisen Classic Slide — while the Yuji Clog will be available in kids’ sizes.

In addition to the shoes, the collection introduces eight new Jibbitz charms, including:

A 5-pack of Chibi characters showcasing Satoru Gojo, Sukuna, Yuji Itadori, Megumi Fushiguro, Nobara Kugisaki and Maki Zen’in Sukuna’s finger Tokyo Jujutsu High School emblem Jujutsu Kaisen logo

Well, it is safe to say that the anime collaborations have been a staple in 2023, thanks to brands like Uniqlo picking the popular series and adding their stylish elements into these merch offerings. For example, some of the popular collaborations of the year include Uniqlo x Jujutsu Kaisen, Uniqlo x Chainsaw Man, Unqilo and Spy x Family and Uniqlo x Studio Ghibli collection among many others.

When is the ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ x Crocs collection releasing and what are they priced at?

Jujutsu Kaisen x Crocs have been released worldwide except for Russia and are available to shop on the Crocs’ official website, through specific Crocs retail outlets partner retail stores and online platforms. These footwear are priced between USD 39.99 (SGD 53) and USD 59.99 (SGD 80).

Given their popularity, they are bound to sell out quickly. So, what are you waiting for? Go grab a pair while they’re still available!

(Hero and feature image credit: Courtesy Instagram/Crocs HK and Crunchyroll)