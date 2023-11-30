Louis Vuitton is set to debut its Men’s Pre-Fall 2024 exhibition in Hong Kong on 30 November 2023 against the stunning backdrop of the Tsim Sha Tsui waterfront at the Avenue of Stars. This renowned avenue is a favourite spot for both locals and tourists, offering panoramic views of Hong Kong’s iconic skyline.

Earlier this year in Paris, Pharrell Williams‘ first collection as the luxury fashion house’s new menswear creative director drew a star-studded audience, including Beyoncé, JAY-Z, Zendaya, Lenny Kravitz, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky among others. Now, the musician is bringing his latest Pre-Fall 2024 men’s collection to Hong Kong, honouring the brand’s longstanding connection with the city spanning over four decades.

Men’s Fall-Winter 2023 Pre-Collection. An ode to a community spirit, the new creations from #LouisVuitton accentuate the effervescent charm of adventure. Discover the latest designs at https://t.co/qputdmrwW2 pic.twitter.com/LnMm6nrh2c — Louis Vuitton (@LouisVuitton) June 7, 2023

When it comes to Hong Kong, the French fashion house has a long-standing history and has curated significant exhibitions over the years. They inaugurated the first Hong Kong store in 1979, within the Peninsula Hotel and in 2009, the exhibition Louis Vuitton: A Passion for Creation saw artists like Richard Prince enveloping the Hong Kong Museum Art with oversized replicas of pulp-fiction novel covers. Additionally, in 2017, Louis Vuitton showcased the Time Capsule exhibit in the city.

So, if you are as excited about it as we are, here is a guide on everything to know about the upcoming collection and where to livestream the presentation.

What to expect from Louis Vuitton Men’s Pre-Fall SS 2024

Recognised as the heart of Arts and Culture in Hong Kong, Tsim Sha Tsui is bordered by the exquisite Victoria Harbour and will provide the canvas for Williams’ creative vision for the forthcoming collection. K11 MUSEA is collaborating to transform K11 Victoria Dockside into a spectacular setting for the event, which will be live-streamed locally on digital billboards and shared worldwide through Louis Vuitton’s social media platforms.

Speaking of the collection, this will mark his second collection for the French house and we can definitely expect his signature designs such as captivating glitch camo print and merging traditional elements with contemporary aesthetics. Well, all we have to do is wait for two more days to experience his new presentation!

Where can you livestream the Louis Vuitton Pre-Fall 2024 show?

The Louis Vuitton Men’s Pre-Fall 2024 show will commence at 8 PM SGT on Thursday, 30 November. You can catch the show live on the Louis Vuitton website as well as on their Instagram, YouTube and X.

You can watch the live stream of the Louis Vuitton Men’s Pre-Fall 2024 show below:

(Hero and feature image credit: Courtesy Instagram/Louis Vuitton)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

-When will the Louis Vuitton Men’s Pre-Fall 2024 show start?

The Louis Vuitton Pre-Fall 2024 show will start at 8 PM SGT on 30 November 2023.