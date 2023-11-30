The year 2023 has seen a rollercoaster of fashion moments — from trends like Barbiecore and quiet luxury reigning to the viral Uniqlo bag. And, the Lyst Index’s ‘Year in Fashion’ roundup highlights the same with their findings on the dominant brands, trends and products that made waves.

This Year in Fashion report is a blend of digital innovation, surprise and widespread influence. Over the past 12 months, the trend cycle passed through various instances, where fashion played a pivotal role in some of the biggest cultural discussions. Miu Miu was once again named the hottest brand of the year, while Loewe’s monogram was hailed as the most-wanted luxury motif and an Adidas creation bagged the title of the best sneaker!

Explore the Miu Miu Holiday selection. Featuring Emma Corrin.

Directed by Zoë Ghertner.

Creative direction by Edward Quarmby.

Styled by Lotta Volkova.

Discover more at https://t.co/dpYSZ0wsZz #MiuMiuHoliday pic.twitter.com/YUjh44k6ZQ — Miu Miu (@MIUMIUofficial) November 29, 2023

So, in case you are wondering what brands, trends and celebrities topped Lyst Index’s Year in Fashion, here is everything that influenced sartorial desires in 2023, sourced from 200 million online fashion enthusiasts.

All the highlights of the Lyst Index ‘Year in Fashion’ 2023

The brand: Miu Miu

Miu Miu continued its dominance by securing the title of The Brand of the Year for the second year in a row, thanks to its celebrity campaigns, trending products and partnerships with New Balance and Church’s. According to the Lyst Index report, the searches for the Miuccia Prada-led brand surged by 39% compared to 2022.

The logo: Loewe

Loewe’s Anagram logo emerged as the most sought-after luxury motif on Lyst this year, which has been spotted on handbags, denim, belts and tank tops. In April, the Anagram tank top surged as the most sought-after product of the second quarter, experiencing a remarkable 132% increase.

The bag: Uniqlo’s crossbody bag

Uniqlo’s shoulder bag has secured a spot in the handbag hall of fame, marking a historic entry as the most affordable product ever featured in the Year in Fashion. The half-moon-shaped bag boasts versatility, practicality and gender-neutral design, achieving viral status through traditional word-of-mouth marketing.

The trend: Hot pants

Miu Miu also played a significant role in crowning the Defining Trend of 2023 — hot pants. Emma Corrin’s appearance in gold sequin knickers on the FW23 Miu Miu runway caused a massive spike of 257% in searches for the brand within just 24 hours. This daring style was also donned by Bella Hadid, Rihanna, Hailey Bieber, Blackpink’s Jennie Kim and Kylie Jenner.

The sneaker: Adidas Samba

The Adidas Samba has claimed the title of Sneaker of the Year, after being searched at the rate of every 1.7 minutes. This 73-year-old classic shoe has gained immense popularity among celebrities and influencers, gracing the feet of Kaia Gerber, Hailey Bieber, A$AP Rocky and Harry Styles.

The power dresser: Jennie Kim

Lyst bestowed the title of the Most Influential Dresser of the Year upon Blackpink’s Jennie Kim due to her significant impact on fashion searches. Her choices in attire, ambassadorial roles and collaborations notably influenced brand searches for labels like Chanel and Calvin Klein. For instance, her collaboration capsule with Calvin Klein resulted in a remarkable 22% surge in searches for the brand after its release.

The tour: Beyonce’s Renaissance tour

.@lyst’s Year in Fashion 2023 has named the Renaissance World Tour as the most influential tour of the year After Beyoncé wore the Loewe bodysuit on tour, the brand saw a 140% increase in interest The tour also made silver/metallic clothing the #1 trend of the season pic.twitter.com/WoZd0aZh8j — #1 RENAISSANCE STAN (@BIacklsKing) November 29, 2023

Beyonce’s Renaissance tour stood out as a fashion extravaganza, boasting an astonishing collection of over 600 custom-made outfits. Across 56 shows, Queen B collaborated with a diverse array of fashion houses, spanning from established maisons like Alexander McQueen, Prada and Mugler to emerging labels such as Anrealage, Brandon Blackwood and Tongoro.

The fashion couple: Rihanna and A$AP Rocky

Throughout various high-profile events such as the Golden Globes and the Oscars, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have stood out as the ultimate power couple in the music industry, showcasing remarkable fashion choices and endorsing brands like Bottega Veneta, Dior, Maximilian, Loewe and Rick Owens.

Additionally, the searches for Bottega Vebeta’s Andiamo bag skyrocketed by 263% after the rapper was spotted carrying it in bubblegum pink colour.

The TV show: Succession

The year also saw a profound influence of the quiet luxury movement and the HBO series Succession played a pivotal role in shaping this trend through the Roy family’s minimalist style. Throughout the fourth and final season, the show’s wardrobe department brought the essence of wealth, prominently featuring brands like Brunello Cucinelli, Ralph Lauren, Tom Ford and Zegna.

The rising star: Kit Connor

Kit Connor has been named a Gen Z style icon thanks to his breakout performance in Netflix’s popular series, Heartstopper. With over 5.9 billion views garnered under #KitConnorFashion on TikTok, the star’s fashion choices include items from renowned brands such as J.W. Anderson, Acne Studios, Feng Chen Wang and Carhartt has further solidified his influence.

(Hero and feature image credit: Courtesy Instagram/Uniqlo, Miu Miu and Jennie Ruby Jane)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– What is the Lyst Index?

The Lyst Index is a comprehensive and highly regarded quarterly report produced by Lyst, a global fashion search platform.



– Which is the most popular clothing brand in 2023?

Miu Miu has topped as the most popular clothing brand in 2023.

– What are the best fashion trends of 2023?

According to the Lyst Year in Fashion, Miu Miu’s micro mini skirt has been hailed as the Best Fashion Trend of 2023, igniting the rise of hot pants that double as underwear.