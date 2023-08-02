Home > Fashion > Trending > Masculine to Playful: Louis Vuitton’s Fall/Winter 2023 collection has a bit of everything
Masculine to Playful: Louis Vuitton’s Fall/Winter 2023 collection has a bit of everything
Masculine to Playful: Louis Vuitton’s Fall/Winter 2023 collection has a bit of everything

By: Jonathan Ho, Aug 2 2023 10:47 am

Louis Vuitton’s Fall/Winter 2023 collection (guest designed by Colm Dillane of Brooklyn-based label, KidSuper) has a little bit of everything. From traditionally masculine to playful silhouettes – the evolution from boyhood to manhood is translated through a grunge energy, mixing contemporary tailoring, abstract prints and the most striking accessories

Credits

Contributing Fashion Editor Daryll Alexius Yeo
Hair + Makeup Grego Oh using Keune Haircosmetics and Bobbi Brown respectively
Photography Assistance Eddie Teo
Fashion Assistance Crystal Lim
Model Spencer/Mannequin

written by.

Jonathan Ho
Managing Editor
Jonathan Ho might have graduated with a business degree but he thumbed his nose at commerce and instead opted for a harder life in journalism. He edits Augustman, a title he first joined when he became a writer after a career in advertising and now, earns a living writing commentaries on the luxury industry.
     
Watches menswear cars Opinion August Man Fashion
