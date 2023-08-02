Louis Vuitton’s Fall/Winter 2023 collection (guest designed by Colm Dillane of Brooklyn-based label, KidSuper) has a little bit of everything. From traditionally masculine to playful silhouettes – the evolution from boyhood to manhood is translated through a grunge energy, mixing contemporary tailoring, abstract prints and the most striking accessories
Credits
Contributing Fashion Editor Daryll Alexius Yeo
Hair + Makeup Grego Oh using Keune Haircosmetics and Bobbi Brown respectively
Photography Assistance Eddie Teo
Fashion Assistance Crystal Lim
Model Spencer/Mannequin
written by.
Jonathan Ho
Managing Editor
Jonathan Ho might have graduated with a business degree but he thumbed his nose at commerce and instead opted for a harder life in journalism. He edits Augustman, a title he first joined when he became a writer after a career in advertising and now, earns a living writing commentaries on the luxury industry.
