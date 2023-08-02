Louis Vuitton’s Fall/Winter 2023 collection (guest designed by Colm Dillane of Brooklyn-based label, KidSuper) has a little bit of everything. From traditionally masculine to playful silhouettes – the evolution from boyhood to manhood is translated through a grunge energy, mixing contemporary tailoring, abstract prints and the most striking accessories

Credits

Contributing Fashion Editor Daryll Alexius Yeo

Hair + Makeup Grego Oh using Keune Haircosmetics and Bobbi Brown respectively

Photography Assistance Eddie Teo

Fashion Assistance Crystal Lim

Model Spencer/Mannequin