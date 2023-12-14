Milan Fashion Week 2024 is ready to kickstart the new year, in style, with its latest menswear edition. The Italian Fashion Council, also known as Camera Nazionale della Moda Italiana, has announced the dates and schedule for the upcoming Milan Men’s Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2024 season taking place between 12 and 16 January 2024.

Speaking of the fashion week, Carlo Capasa, the president of Camera Nazionale della Moda Italiana, says, “Creativity, innovation, quality and sustainability are the main levers for the continuous development of the Italian fashion system. The Fashion Week calendar we are presenting today proves to be full of events that demonstrate the Italian primacy in men’s fashion.”

If you are curious to know when and where the designers are presenting their collections, here is the full schedule of what you can expect from Milan Men’s Fashion Week 2024.

What to expect from the Milan Men’s Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2024

Milan Fashion Week Men’s Fall/Winter 2024 will begin with Sabato De Sarno debuting his menswear collection for Gucci. Similarly, Stone Island will present its first runway show at La Cattedrale industrial space in the city later that same day.

Throughout the week, regular and emerging designers will present their menswear looks through major feature fashion shows by the likes of Fendi, Emporio Armani, Giorgio Armani, Zegna, Prada, MSGM, Neil Barrett, Dhruv Kapoor and Philipp Plein. In terms of showcases, Brunello Cucinelli, Boglioli, Woolrich Black Label by Todd Snyder, Stuart Weitzman, Tod’s, Missoni and Mordecai’s presentations are the ones to look forward to during the fashion week.

Continuing the post-pandemic tradition, the final day (16 January 2024) will exclusively showcase digital presentations, primarily from independent brands. This will wrap up the Milan Men’s Fashion Week 2024 schedule, which consists of a total of 74 events, including 22 shows.

Milan Men’s Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2024: Schedule and dates

Milan Fashion Week is back with the Men’s Fall/Winter 24-25 on 12-16 January 2024.

Note: These are in local Milan time

12 January 2024

3:00 pm- Gucci

5:00 pm- Billionaire

6:00 pm- Stone Island

8:00 pm- Dsquared2

Presentations: Brunello Cucinelli, Domenico Orefice, Boglioli, Add and Mordecai

13 January 2024

11:00 am- MSGM

12:30 pm- Dolce & Gabbana

2:00 pm- Fendi

3:00 pm- Jordanluca

4:00 pm- Neil Barrett

6:00 pm- Federico Cina

7:00 pm- Emporio Armani

8:30 pm- Philipp Plein

Presentations: Brioni, C.P.Company, Church’s, Ten C, Setchu, Pal Zileri, Corneliani, Harmont & Blaine and Woolrich Black Label by Todd Snyder

14 January 2024

10:00 am- Simon Cracker

11:00 am- Pronounce

12:00 pm- K-Way

2:00 pm- Prada

3:00 pm- Andersson Bell

7:00 pm- JW Anderson

Presentations: Santoni, Altea, Stuart Weitzman, Eleventy, Valextra, Tagliatore, Rubeus Milano, Canali, Brett Johnson and Tod’s

15 January 2024

10:00 am- Dhruv Kapoor

11:00 am- Giorgio Armani

3:00 pm- Zegna

Presentations: Lessico Familiare, Noskra, KB Hong and Missoni

16 January 2024 (All the digital presentations at MFW 2025)

10:00 am- Carnet (Archive)

10:30 am- Children of the Discordance

11:00 am- Gams Note

11:30 am- Uni Form

12:00 pm- Maragno

