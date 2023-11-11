Montblanc’s Awesome List of Awesome Gifts 2023

In their latest Happy Holidays campaign, Montblanc depicts the scenario of an ideal winter’s day: a wintry landscape, crisp white snow sparkling in dance of fine golden powder as the sun plays across the surface, setting behind the mountains. A time of small, inspiring moments to be discovered by being at the right place at the right time, the Maison invites everyone to enjoy a moment of quiet reflection and take in the beauty of nature during this season, with visuals inspired by the breathtaking terrain of the Mont Blanc.

Cool gifts for Loved Ones from Montblanc

To accommodate the diverse lifestyles of sophisticates, Montblanc has put together an Awesome List of Awesome Gifts. These gifts can be useful travel companions, elegant pieces that provide comfort, or inspiring tools for unleashing creativity.

Meisterstück Document Case

A bag that speaks the language of the Montblanc fountain pen is the ideal gift for those looking to leave their mark in the world. Taking its name from the Maison’s iconic writing instrument, the Meisterstück Document Case embodies the same fine craftsmanship while recalling the features of the writing instrument: its stitching, zip pullers, and handles have been inspired by the nib’s recognisable shape. Montblanc’s leather goods are produced in the famed home of leather artisans – Florence, where traditional skills, expert craftsmanship, high quality and long-standing know-how are combined to create the finest luxury-quality leather goods.

Finished with semi-aniline dye that is slightly pigmented. The Meisterstück Document Case is coated with a light protective layer, the natural grain and pores of the leather are less visible. This extra layer gives semi-aniline leather a uniform colour and enhances its durability, combining the beauty of aniline leather with added protection. This balance of practicality and elegance is presented in a classic ink blue shade and embellished with the Montblanc emblem.

Extreme 3.0 Backpack

No matter what journey lies ahead, the Montblanc Extreme 3.0 Backpack with M Lock 4810 buckle makes for a reliable and stylish companion. With its geometric motif hailing from 1920’s Montblanc archives and a transparent M Lock 4810 buckle inspired by the safety fastenings of alpinists, the backpack offers its wearer a functional statement piece in a modern grey shade.

Meisterstück 149 Fountain Pen

The Meisterstück has been one of the most respected writing instruments for nearly 100 years, making it a meaningful gift with the power to keep on giving and inspiring. The fountain pen’s cap and barrel are crafted in a black precious resin featuring a hand-crafted Au 585/14K solid gold, rhodium-coated nib and the iconic white Montblanc emblem inlaid in the cap top.

StarWalker SpaceBlue Metal Fineliner

Just as Montblanc takes inspiration from the highest peak in Europe, the latest StarWalker writing instrument collection sets sights on the stars and the galaxy, inspired by materials originating in space. The StarWalker SpaceBlue Metal Fineliner’s design recalls the structures of the Widmanstatten Pattern, one of nature’s most hypnotic creations.

All metal parts are coated in dark ruthenium, accompanied by a deep space blue subdome on the cap top capturing the hues of a starry sky on which the Montblanc emblem floats.

Montblanc 1858 Iced Sea Automatic Date

Montblanc’s first-ever diving watch carries a mesmerising blue dial inspired by the Mer de Glace, the main glaceier of the Mont-Blanc Massif, evoking its unique texture, depth and colour. Made for adventurers, the timepiece is water resistance up to 300 metres, conforming to the ISO 6425 norm for diving watches. The 1858 Iced Sea Automatic watch also comes with a unidirectional bi-colour ceramic bezel, an engraved case back and an interchangeable blue rubber strap with fine adjustment system.

MTB 03 In-Ear Headphones

Gift the sound of comfort with Montblanc’s first ever in-ear headphones, the MTB 03. These in-ear headphones offer a sleek, ergonomic design in black resin that’s been inspired by the iconic Meisterstück writing instrument, ensuring an elegantly comfortable fit for every ear. Montblanc’s Sound Signature of the MTB 03 In-Ear headphones have been fine-tuned by world-renowned audio engineer Axel Grell to ensure a high level of sound quality. The headphones also come with key utilities for daily wear such as Active Noise Cancellation, water resistance and touch functionality to control key sound activations.