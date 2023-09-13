Considered to be one of the music industry’s biggest nights, the MTV VMAs are a delight for fans of musicians who love seeing their favourite icons take home the coveted Spaceman. Over the years, however, the VMAs have also given us some of the best and most unforgettable fashion moments on the red carpet.

Unlike other music awards, there’s an element of fun to the VMAs and celebrities tend to be more relaxed and experimental at the Red Carpet. Think of Lady Gaga’s iconic red meat dress from the 2010 VMAs or Lil Kim’s iconic one-shoulder purple jumpsuit from the 1999 VMAs. This stands in contrast to events like the Oscars or Cannes where bold and extravagant outfits are more of a rarity. In simple words, anything goes at the VMAs.

The MTV VMAs 2023 red carpet was no different as there was an influx of A-listers like Taylor Swift, Nicki Minaj, Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion, Cardi B, Ice Spice, Selena Gomez and Olivia Rodrigo all glammed up and dressed to their nines.

Male celebrities like Jared Leto and Offset also brought their A-game to the MTV VMAs 2023 red carpet, as did K-pop groups like Stray Kids and Tomorrow x Together, dressed by fashion powerhouses like Dior and Rick Owens. In fact, the men were so good this year that we believe they deserve their own best-dressed list.

So, without further ado, here is a look at the best-dressed men at the MTV VMAs 2023 red carpet.

Stray Kids

All members of the K-pop group Stray Kids wore signature red carpet-outfits. Think black suits or tweed jackets paired with white or black dress shirts and accessorised with silver jewellery. Some of the members ditched the suits and jackets altogether and wore formal white shirts with crisp trousers. Classic but effective.

Jared Leto

Jared Leto and his brother Shannon Leto walked the VMAs red carpet in all-black ensembles. Apart from the outfits, their accessories and makeup also blended well with the grunge vibe they were going for. Jared, in particular, was quite a showstopper. A chunky choker with black eye makeup? Everything was a serve!

TOMORROW X TOGETHER

All members of Tomorrow x Together were an absolute breath of fresh air on the MTV VMAs 2023 red carpet. Ditching regular suits (take a cue Stray Kids!), Tomorrow x Together’s memo this year was clearly to go big or go home.

The group sported everything Dior including oversized tailored suits and jackets in shades of navy, grey, midnight blue, black and white. Here, minimalism (as minimalism as it can get at the VMAs) was key, making Tomorrow x Together’s members some of the best-dressed men at this year’s ceremony.

Stephen Sanchez

While it’s not a surprise to see men opting for black suits for red-carpet events, Stephen Sanchez took things to the next level by amping up his three-piece tuxedo with a baby blue bow around the collar. The oversized bow added just the right amount of pop that his overall look needed, making him one of the best-dressed men on the 2023 VMAs red carpet.

Maneskin

Members of the Italian rock band Maneskin stuck to their signature style – an ‘all black’ look – but this time, courtesy of Rick Owens. Damiano David wore a shirtless suit paired with an A-line skirt and black pumps. Similarly, Thomas Raggi also wore a shirtless crop jacket along with flared trousers snatched at the waist. While Ethan Torchio sported an off-shoulder top with high-waisted pants.

Androgynous fashion has never looked better.

Diddy

This year, Diddy was awarded the VMA for ‘Global Icon For Life’, which celebrates the artist’s incredible career and contributions to the music industry. The rapper walked the MTV VMA red carpet with his kids and wore a white monochrome ensemble. Here, once again, the shirtless suit was the hero along with the loose silhouette.

Offset

Offset came to support his wife Cardi B at the 2023 VMAs and the couple beautifully complemented each other with avant-garde looks on the red carpet. The rapper wore a black cropped blazer with a classic white shirt and black trousers. To complete his look, he accessorised with multiple silver pins on his hair that matched Cardi B’s dress.

NLE Choppa

It seems like going shirtless was the unofficial theme for the men this year.

For the 2023 VMAs, NLE Choppa wore a shirtless purple jacket with fringe details and paired it with complementary trousers (also with fringe details). Additionally, the entire look came together with statement accessories such as a chunky bling necklace and layered silver bracelets.

AP Dhillon

Indian-Canadian singer and rapper AP Dhillon debuted at the 2023 VMAs red carpet with a quirky yet distinctive co-ord set. The multi-coloured co-ord set boasted an animal print with black, brown, silver and cream sequin stripes, making for an eclectic style choice for the musical event.

(Hero and feature image credit: Courtesy Instagram/VMAs)

