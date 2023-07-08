Paris Haute Couture Week 2023 kickstarted with Couture Week regulars Schiaparelli, Balenciaga, Iris Van Herpen, Jean Paul Gaultier, Valentino and Fendi dominating the stage.

We are now streaming Valentino “Un Château,” Pierpaolo Piccioli’s latest Couture show, live from the Château de Chantilly.

For the unaware, the Paris Haute Couture Week is considered to be a platform for artistic expression, one that establishes trends and pushes the boundaries of fashion. The prestigious event, which takes place twice a year, also sees haute couture designers bringing their artistic brilliance to the week-long gathering. This year, designers presented their collections through elaborate runway shows, often incorporating innovative designs, intricate handwork and luxurious fabrics.

So, without further ado, here’s a round-up of the best moments we witnessed at the Paris Haute Couture Week 2023

Schiaparelli

Paris Haute Couture Week 2023 was opened by none other than Schiaparelli, with creative director Daniel Roseberry showcasing his latest extravaganza statement. He debuted 30 looks that revolved around the concept of genuine art. One of the focal points of the collection was International Klein Blue, a hue originally created by the French artist Yves Klein. The models walked the runway in balloon gowns, asymmetrical skirts, classic little black dresses, coats and bejewelled gowns that were paired with statement gold accessories such as massive belts, earrings and statement necklaces, which are quite popular at the fashion house.

Thom Browne

At Thom Browne, the grey colour took centerstage with a focus on the silhouettes. This collection introduced a couture line that combines the timeless American sports-inspired aesthetic and showcased showcases a plethora of variations of Thom Browne’s grey suits and coats, featuring slim silhouettes. Others include patchwork checks embroidered with silver and gold sequined stripes on short suits, coats, feathered bodysuits and more. The designs featured incorporating dramatic a-lines and showcasing different textures such as tweed and pinstripes. All in all an American aesthetic and drama was brought to Paris’ Haute Couture Week by Thom Browne.

Balenciaga

Balenciaga presented its 52nd Couture Collection at the 2023 Paris Haute Couture Week. With menswear, the creative director Demna Gvasalia let models walk down the runway in well-tailored suits with a heavy focus on silhouettes, denim co-ord sets, blazers, puffer jackets, relaxed long flowy coats and more. Playing an ode to what Balenciaga Couture represents, he paid homage with crystal and pearl embellished gowns, classic black gowns with a structure of a coat, pantsuits and more.

Iris Van Herpen

Is it even a couture week if Iris Van Herpen doesn’t wow the runways? Iris Van Herpen has captivated attention with a remarkable array of artistic creations for Haute Couture Fall 2023, which were inspired by the concepts of aquatic architecture. Dubbed Architectonics, the couture collection sees a future where floating cities and groundbreaking design principles shape a new kind of attire for individuals who inhabit both land and sea. With that concept in mind, we saw dynamic pieces embracing patterns and structures taking over sheer gowns and futuristic styles.

Rahul Mishra

At Fall/Winter 2023 Haute Couture Week, Indian designer Rahul Mishra went for classic bling and paid an ode to the talented artisans, tailors and craftsmen. He presented his detailed hand-embroidered pieces such as gowns, sets as well as sarees. As a gesture of appreciation, Mishra personally invited his master craftsman, Afzal Zariwala, to Paris and provided them with a prominent role on the show’s set, allowing him to showcase his remarkable artistic skills.

Charles De Vilmorin

Charles De Vilmorin, one of the youngest fashion designers at the Haute Couture Week has been the talk of the town with his gender-fluid silhouettes. Usually, couture has always stuck as a feminine concept but the designer has a different plan and is turning couture into a unisex variant. For Fall/Winter 2023 collection, we saw graphical jackets, leather trousers, open blazers and whatnot dominating the couture.

(Hero and feature image credit: Courtesy Instagram/Charles de Vilmorin and Rahul Mishra)