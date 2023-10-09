After Europe’s month-long fashion extravaganza, it is time to pivot attention to the Asian fashion scene, starting with the ongoing Shanghai Fashion Week 2024.

This year, the theme of the Shanghai fashion season is ‘Synergy’. The presentations aim to bridge the past and the future, domestic and international influences, industry insiders and outsiders, as well as fashion and technology, sustainability and culture.

On 8 October 2023, the fashion week commenced with the Chinese brand Icicle presenting its collection. It will continue till 16 October. On the closing day, British designer Stella McCartney is set to make her debut at Shanghai Fashion Week with her latest collection, creating a strong presence in the Asia-Pacific region.

Furthermore, the event is set to feature almost 100 brand shows, with the participation of over 1,000 brands in various events throughout Shanghai.

What to expect at Shanghai Fashion Week 2024?

Shanghai Fashion Week 2024 marks a major milestone for several popular designers and Chinese brands. While Haizhen Wang is returning, marking a decade since their first show at the prestigious fashion event, Comme Moi will celebrate its 10th anniversary.

Additionally, fashion icon Edison Chen’s brand, Clot, will make its debut at the fashion week. The rest of the lineup features designer labels like Private Policy, Staffonly, Judyhua, Tuyue, Hemu, Shie Lyu, Rico Lee, Xuzhi, Shushu/Tong, Wmwm, Nan Knits, Oude Waag and more.

The complete schedule of the Shanghai Fashion Week 2024

October 8

10 AM: ICICLE

October 9

10:30 AM: Pronovias Group

1:00 PM: Chén Sifān

1:30 PM: Tommy Zhong

2:30 PM: ZI II CI IEN支晨

4:30 PM: CHAU·RISING

5:00 PM: WMWM

5:30 PM: 夹生：HALF MADE

6:30 PM: Rara Avis Group

7:30 PM: Pantterfly

8:00 PM: Nan Knits

8:30 PM: Staffonly

8:30 PM: Hacchic Couture

9:00 PM: YIRANTIAN

October 10

13:00 PM: Assignments

13:30 PM: CROYEZ

1:30 PM: Jacadi Paris

2:00 PM: 香黛宫·龚航宇

2:30 PM: Haizhen Wang

4:00 PM: The World Is Your Oyster

4:30 PM: Coco Zone

5:00 PM: 巴拉巴拉balabala

5:30 PM: HBEH

7:30 PM: Hana Kimi

7:30 PM: Lois

8:00 PM: REDEMPTIVE

8:30 PM: Vera Seriase

8:30 PM: Lafine Paris

8:30 PM: Comme Moi

9:00 PM: Markgong

October 11

1:30 PM: IDS

2:00 PM: MARK FAIRWHALE 马克华菲

2:30 PM: PLAN V

3:30 PM: memory in

4:30 PM: Erinrae

5:00 PM: Bihan Lin

5:30 PM: Bibilee Studio

5:30 PM: 小日着

6:30 PM: Joanna Hannes

7:30 PM: MIMBLANCHE

8:00 PM: OUDE WAAG

8:30 PM: Selkie collection

9:00 PM: CPLUS SERIES