The collection was initially inspired by an ancient Chinese poem, “The Daunting Route into the Region of Shu”, which was written 1400 years ago. The poem depicts the unconquerable hardships and dangers of nature, whereas at that time most other Chinese poems praise the beauty of landscapes by their magnificent mountains and rivers. – Yvonne Yao, designer director of Shanghai Tang on Spring Summer 2024

The legacy and power of China’s tremendous history was in full display during Milan Fashion Week at Shanghai Tang’s 2024 Spring/Summer menswear show. Drawing inspiration from Chinese poet Li Bai’s poem The Daunting Route into the Region of Shu, Shanghai Tang heralded a vision of Chinese elegance by exploring the symbiotic relationship between humans and nature, and how at times, even though nature stands in between the joining of peoples, as evidenced by this stanza:

The ancestral pioneer, the king figure of Shu,

When he the region reclaimed, how distant into the past was the times.

It was some forty-eight thousand years after that

Before peoples of Shu and Qin came to cross paths.

West of Qin stands the Great White Mountains that only birds can fly past,

Its trails arduous, cutting across even the Emei Mountains’ peaks.

This occasional confrontation between man and nature invites introspection even as we continue to find our balance with mother earth today. Accompanied by live music, the audience experienced the aesthetic interplay at Museo delle Culture, Milano, enjoying the harmonious interweaving of art and fashion. Shanghai Tang 2024 Spring/Summer Menswear “Source of Strength” show took the vocabulary of the men’s changshan (the qipao’s counterpart) and interpreted it in a manner of the brand’s signature Tang jacket, taking the iconic Chinese silhouettes and elements like its handmade frog buttons and stand collar and updating it with bright palettes like fuchsia, favoured by the late founder Sir David Tang. Icing on cake, its poetic symmetry extends into the physical manifestation of Chinese idiom “锦囊妙记” meaning a silk pocket carries a wise idea – now found on the Tang Jacket as pockets hinting to the idiom. It showcases the brand’s unique Oriental style to the international community without veering into a stereotypical Chinese iconography.

As a pioneer of traditional Chinese handicrafts, Shanghai Tang modernised and reinterpreted tea silk, long used in the most luxurious of fabrics favoured by Chinese royalty and aristocracy, employed it throughout the entire 2024 Spring/Summer menswear collection: by mixing different pieces of tea silk patterns into each ensemble, the resulting garments were elevated and sophisticated. A thoroughly contemporary collaboration between Italy and China through the choice of fabrics and Italian craftsmanship and exquisite tailoring results in a Shanghai Tang’s menswear Spring/Summer 2024 collection that can only be described as elegant and the modern expression of the Chinese traditional culture.