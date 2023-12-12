To celebrate the launch of its newest game mode, Fortnite hosted a weekend-long event featuring pop musician Abel Tesfaye, aka The Weeknd. And, to solidify this partnership, the artist and the developers of the game have unveiled a joint merchandise collection.

On 9 December 2023, Fortnite introduced its most recent game mode, the Fortnite Festival. This mode allowed fans to play a rhythm game using tracks from major global artists such as Coldplay, The Killers, Olivia Rodrigo, and Billie Eilish. The headliner of this event was one of the most prominent musical figures of today, The Weeknd. The collaborative merch drop is a celebration of the same.

Curious to see what Abel x Fortnite looks like? Well, here is a complete guide about the collection, its prices and where to shop it from.

The Weeknd x ‘Fortnite’: All about the new merch

The Weeknd x Fortnite merch collection is an ode to the artiste’s unique style with the apparel’s dominant theme being in black, splattered with a variety of vibrant, multicoloured graphic designs. The designs cleverly merge The Weeknd’s After Hours Tour style and aesthetic with elements from Fortnite‘s virtual universe.

The collection comprises five shirts — three with sleeves and two cut-offs, priced at USD 45 (SGD 60) and USD 40 (SGD 53), respectively. Additionally, two hoodies featuring similar designs as two of the T-shirts, and a minimalistic bomber jacket with just two logos, are available for USD 120 (SGD 160). Completing the clothing lineup are two hats — a black snapback and a camo trucker hat, priced at USD 45 (SGD 60) each.

Besides clothing and accessories, a standout product from this collaboration is a collectable action figure. Priced at USD 96 (SGD 128), this 6.5-inch tall figure is modelled after The Weeknd’s in-game attire, drawing inspiration from his After Hours era. Moreover, the action figure includes detachable glasses and an XO back bling.

Glimpses from the collection:

A flash mob to seal the deal

In another nod to The Weeknd’s partnership with Epic Games’ Fortnite, a surprise flash mob emerged in New York City, showcasing individuals dressed as the singer’s iconic After Hours persona. The promotion involved hundreds of dancers joyfully performing multiple songs by The Weeknd, adding to the celebratory atmosphere.

Where can you shop The Weeknd x ‘Fortnite’ collection?

The new collaboration collection by The Weeknd and Fortnite is now available on the artist’s official merchandise shop.

(Hero and feature image credit: Courtesy Fortnite)