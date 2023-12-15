Luxury has been an ever evolving concept. What began as overt symbols of prestige and decadence has evolved into something more sophisticated. It was no longer about manifesting an outward appearance of wealth but closer to something akin to ‘secretive enjoyment’ where only you and those whom you let on, understand the care and detail that has gone into the ensemble that adorns you. Reimagined by Artistic Director Alessandro Sartori each new season, the multifaceted Zegna Triple Stitch Shoe is one such paragon, having firmly secured its place as enduring icon in contemporary menswear.

In 2020, Sartori envisioned a new line of Triple Stitch shoes in shades of beige, dark vicuna and red leather, making the shoes a hybrid of modernity and heritage, with a slip-on sole, yet also recalling the three hand-stitches on a suit lapel, that very year, a Fear of God collaboration, catapulted the traditional house into a world more familiar with streetwear, making the Triple Stitch collection a versatile companion in any gentleman’s armoury.

Born as an icon that represents Oasi Zegna yet simultaneously offering something transformative for gentlemen across the entire age and fashion spectrum, Zegna’s Triple Stitch Shoe continues to accomplish all the needs of a versatile everyday shoe celebrated for its softness, lightness and multifunctional wearability,” and it manages with a sophistication and elegance derived from its minimalist ethos executed in maximalist materials like luxurious deerskin. Hence, continually updated, the beloved shoe essential has remained a center-piece of Zegna’s modern wardrobe ever since its introduction.

With ever confusing dress codes like cocktail chic or the dreaded ‘after-five’, its a menswear boon that Zegna’s Triple Stitch transcends dress codes and defies categorisation as a symbol of modern style. Available in a selection of elevated materials, from rich grained leather to canvas and soft suede, the versatility of the collection, combined with a streamlined silhouette channels understated style that grants the iconic footwear ability to pass muster for a wide variety of events and occasions.

Ensuring comfort with every step, the Triple Stitch showcases a remarkably flexible construction and lightweight rubber sole, but our favourite element is its distinctive elasticated straps which allow convenient slip on and off with ease. Designed in step with today’s changing way of life, the elegant shoe reflects the dynamic needs of modern gentlemen.