Valentino Chief Brand Officer Departs Amidst Leadership Shake-Up

Valentino announces Alessio Vannetti’s departure and a strategic reinforcement of its C Suite.

Last week, Kering Group, the conglomerate behind fashion houses like Gucci and Saint Laurent, announced a series of restructuring moves, including Marco Bizzari’s exit. It seems like the fashion world is going through a shake-up as Valentino, too, is undergoing a restructuring. On 25 July, Valentino released a statement highlighting a strategic reinforcement of its C Suite to bolster the executive team with three dynamic and experienced professionals.

These appointments mark a significant step in the brand’s journey to further elevate its presence in the luxury fashion industry and reposition itself as a Maison de Couture that puts client at the centre to pursue a solid growth strategy.

With Alessio Vannetti, Chief Brand Officer, exiting the team to pursue new career opportunities, Valentino will assign his activities to these new functions of Marketing and eCommerce & Omnichannel.

Laurent Bergamo, now, Chief Commercial Officer, is tasked to ensure a cohesive commercial strategy across all Valentino markets, expanding his purview to eastern markets while overseeing the Global Outlet business and Retail Performance & Operations organisation. Effective from the date of the announcement, Yigit Turhan will take on the pivotal role of Chief Marketing Officer, responsible for shaping, building, and feeding a sophisticated and interconnected branding ecosystem that leverages different channels to elevate the brand and support its growth as well as resignification process.

In a move to strengthen its digital presence, Valentino will also establish a dedicated business Unit for e-Commerce & Omnichannel. This unit will drive the growth of Valentino.com, online marketplaces, and third party e concessions, and ensure a seamless experience across all client touchpoints. Here, Andrea Cappi will be at the helm, leading this newly established business unit from September 11th.

All three executives will report directly to Jacopo Venturini, the Group Chief Executive Officer, reaffirming Valentino’s commitment to nurturing top talent within the fashion industry and pursuing excellence in all aspects of its business. With this strategic reinforcement of its C Suite and a strong focus on digital expansion, Valentino is well-positioned to capitalise on new opportunities, fuel growth, and continue providing unparalleled luxury experiences to its discerning clientele. The brand is determined to evolve with the ever-changing fashion landscape and maintain its prestigious position in the luxury market.

(Header Image: Franco Origlia/Getty Images / Thumbnail: Donato Sardella/Getty Images for Valentino)