After a four-year stint at TOD’S, Creative Director Walter Chiapponi announces his departure. Since 2019, following his tenure at Bottega Veneta, the Milanese designer has taken reigns of the men’s and women’s collections within TOD’S – modernising the heritage brand with his personal flair. His ability to deliver every season was not surprising, though. Boasting a stellar resume, with stints at Valentino, Gucci, Miu Miu, and Bottega Veneta, Chiapponi knows fashion like the back of his hand.

Regarding his departure, Chiapponi professes, “Dedication, love and energy. This is how I would like to thank and greet Tod’s starting from a truly special style team, that supported my vision for 4 years and that contributed to this beautiful journey with delicacy, attention, passion and trust. An extraordinary experience, both personally and creatively, made of courage and temper, evolution and support, especially in the most delicate moments in life. Most of all, I thank Diego and Andrea Della Valle who believed in me. Thank you for the courage, humanity and freedom you have given me to express the best version of myself through Tod’s in these years.”

Chairman and CEO of the Tod’s Group reciprocated the gratitude, thanking him for his creativity and shared commitment to putting Tod’s at the forefront of Italian fashion.

His final hurrah

Before bidding farewell, Chiapponi will present his final collection, the Spring Summer 2024 women’s collection, on September 22nd at the main stage of Milan Fashion Week. This collection will serve as a culmination of his extraordinary journey at TOD’S, representing his creative prowess and leaving a lasting impression on the fashion world. As Chiapponi departs, TOD’S will soon announce their new Creative Director in the upcoming months, who will continue shaping the brand’s future.

(Image: Walter Chiapponi for TOD’S / Header Image: TOD’S Men Summer 2023)