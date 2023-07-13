Home > Fashion > Wardrobe Staple: Onitsuka Tiger Presents New DELEGATION EX
Wardrobe Staple: Onitsuka Tiger Presents New DELEGATION EX
Wardrobe Staple: Onitsuka Tiger Presents New DELEGATION EX

By: Amos Chin, Jul 13 2023

Onitsuka Tiger continues to move towards a fashion-forward future with a contemporary iteration of the DELEGATION EX sneakers. 

Originally established as a sportswear brand, Onitsuka Tiger has evolved into a highly regarded fashion label renowned for its ability to seamlessly blend fashion and sportswear, and merge heritage with innovation. Since its inception, the Japanese brand has ingrained functionality and comfort into its core philosophy, producing ready-to-wear garments that prioritise both necessity and style. Over the years, Onitsuka Tiger has consistently demonstrated its mastery of innovation.

The brand’s most recent endeavor involves reimagining its iconic DELEGATION EX style, which pays homage to the shoes worn by the Japanese team during an international sports event in 1964. In this modern iteration, the protagonist is a breathable linen blend base material. Innately durable, the hemp textile upper also brings a fashion element to the table. Additionally, the beige hue makes styling easy as pie; here, versatility accompanies functionality. 

Other key features include AMPLIFOAM, an outer sole made of proprietary composite material for superior grip and added cushioning, and a OrthoLite TM X – 40 sockliner for superior resilience and a comfortable fit. Exclusively available at Onitsuka Tiger Raffles City and its online store, with every purchase including a set of space laces, this contemporary DELEGATION EX is a nod to the brand’s mission to bridge the gap between fashion and sportswear.

athleisure DELEGATION EX fashion Onitsuka Tiger Sneakers sportswear
Wardrobe Staple: Onitsuka Tiger Presents New DELEGATION EX

