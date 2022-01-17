Where To Get The Best Bak Kwa In Singapore This Chinese New Year

Let’s get it out of the way, you won’t see Bee Cheng Hiang or Fragrance on our list of 12 places to get the best bak kwa in Singapore for Chinese New Year 2022.

Not that they’re bad. In fact, there’s something comforting about a product that’s reliable and accessible. But those brands are the McDonald’s of the pork jerky world, and this story is more about highlighting the independent stall owners and small chains up against Big Bak Kwa.

Among them are five stores named Kim – Kim Hua Guan, Kim Joo Guan, Kim Wah Heong, Kim Tee and Kim Peng Hiang – the Bak Kwa Kim Club, if you will. There’s also Chai Ho, a satay stall that sells bak kwa when Chinese New Year comes around, and Sang Hock Guan, which has been occupying a corner of Ang Mo Kio for decades.

Xishi is by a former dim sum chef turned bak kwa purveyor, while Hu Zhen Long started out selling sesame oil before finding pork jerky more lucrative. We also included options from modern food retailers, such as The Marmalade Pantry, Goodwood Park Hotel and Ryan’s Grocery.

Here are the 12 places to get the best bak kwa in Singapore this Chinese New Year:

