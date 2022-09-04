The street foods in Asia are as diverse as the cultures of the continent. An appetising aroma, flavours that awaken your taste buds, and a unique preparation style lure food lovers from every corner of the world to vendor carts, roadside eateries and restaurants dotted across the region.

Like anywhere else, food in Asia is influenced by its many cultures and geographies, so no two dishes are exactly alike, even though many may have the same roots. And over several decades, many things — including trade and migration — has led to the exchange of recipes among the Asian countries, spreading their renown to faraway lands.

Exploring this outstanding diversity, CNN, in partnership with Turkish Airlines, released a list of 50 street foods in Asia that the publication calls the best.

However, CNN notes that the list is “far from exhaustive” and “just a small sampling of the region’s wonderful food traditions and where to find them,” because it feels it is impossible to narrow down Asian cuisines to only 50.

The list also excludes the Middle East and Central Asia, which really deserve a separate list in their own right.

Meanwhile, China has the highest number of dishes with five, including one from Tibet. Several other countries and territories, including Taiwan, Hong Kong, Japan and Thailand, clocked three each. Nations such as India, which alone has a plethora of cuisines, had two entries on the list followed by several others with their best street foods.

Here are the 50 mouth-watering street foods from Asia on CNN’s list

Achcharu, Sri Lanka

Achcharu is a pickle made using vegetables, especially carrots, beans, green chilli, capsicum and onions. Specific ingredients of the spicy, sweet, and sour snack might differ according to the region and unique variations made to the original recipes by the households they are prepared in. In any case, it always accompanies meals on events such as Sinhala and Tamil New Year.

Assam laksa, Malaysia

Assam laksa is a fish-based soup served with rice noodles, vegetables and, at times, some more fish of the kind of wolf herring or chub mackerel. A Penang delicacy, the ‘assam’ in the name refers to ‘tamarind’. This gives the dish a spicy and tangy flavour. It tastes best with Malaysian shrimp paste and can be eaten on any day — even when it is hot and humid.

Banh mi, Vietnam

Although it looks similar to a baguette and may have been born during the French colonial rule in the country, banh mi is uniquely Vietnamese. With ingredients for its filling ranging from meats to an assortment of vegetables, such as sliced cucumber, crisp cilantro, jalapeño with pâté, butter, mayonnaise or soy sauce, it is a highly customisable item.

To make banh mi, you can choose ingredients depending on their availability in the region.

Bubble tea, Taiwan

Taiwan’s biggest street food export to the world, bubble tea can be made by anyone anywhere. It was first created in the 1980s using tea and tapioca balls — both of which remain the standard version of the drink.

Bubble tea can also be made with several other ingredients, depending on the country or personal choice. Some of these include matcha and taro.

Bun kebab, Pakistan

Vendors in Karachi and Lahore place a tasty meat-based patty, known as kebab, between the halves of a seared bun. The taste is absolutely heavenly, especially because it is normally eaten by roadside stalls after a long day of work.

The spicy snack has numerous variations, depending on the region and vendor’s choice, and can include vegetable patties instead of those made with chicken, beef or mutton. Condiments can range from tamarind sauce (or chutney) to spicy yoghurt dip known as raita.

Cheong fun, Hong Kong

Although the name translates into “intestine noodles,” cheong fun has no such thing present in it. One of the most famous Cantonese street foods, cheong fun is a thin sheet of steamed rice noodles that’s rolled with a filling – usually BBQ pork, shrimp, or fried dough sticks called youtiao. It is eaten with a mix of sauces, ranging from soy to chilli.

Chilli crab, Singapore

From high-end restaurants to hawker stalls, chilli crab is widely available in Singapore.

Unlike some of the best street foods on this list, this dish has a rather humble origin as it was invented on a pushcart in the 1950s by Cher Yam Tian. All that she did was replace her usual tomato sauce with chilli sauce, and the now world-renowned chilli crab was born.

One of the best ways of indulging in this dish is by ordering a side of fried mantou, which is used throughout the meal to soak up the delicious egg-stirred gravy.

Crab omelette, Thailand

Considered one of the most popular items in Thailand’s street food scene, crab omelette is a speciality best enjoyed at the Michelin-starred Jay Fai. The deceptively simple dish is at once crispy and soft, and comes with generous chunks of fresh crab meat within to make for a tasty dish.

Curry fish balls, Hong Kong

Counted among the tastiest street foods found anywhere in Asia, this unique Hong Kong delicacy is made of pounded fish, which are rolled into balls and cooked, before being simmered in a thick, flavourful curry sauce.

Ema datshi, Bhutan

Ema datshi is Bhutan’s national dish. As such, people from all walks of life can be seen enjoying it anywhere in the landlocked Himalayan country. The spicy stew is made of chilli and cheese — two items which are the literal translations of ‘ema’ and ‘datshi,’ respectively. A wide range of chilli peppers can be used to prepare the dish, which is served on a bed of red rice with onion and garlic.

Egg waffles, Hong Kong

Also known as gai daan jai, egg waffles arrived in the Hong Kong culinary scene in the 1950s when vendors came up with the idea of using unsold broken eggs as edibles. It quickly became a favourite among people of the region.

Egg waffles are easy to make. The batter – comprising flour, sugar and evaporated milk – is poured onto a waffle iron and cooked over charcoal flame. It can be enjoyed with a wide range of condiments such as fruits and ice cream, or simply eaten plain. There are also savoury variants that taste equally delicious.

Falooda, Pakistan

A cold drink of Persian origin, falooda was brought to the Indian subcontinent and beyond through traders. A particularly loved drink in Pakistan, it looks beautiful because of the myriad colours its ingredients produce.

While it is generally made using dense milk, ice cream, basil seeds, jelly and rose water syrup, some variations are also garnished with vermicelli noodles. Pistachios and dried fruit can also be added to the dessert.

Fuchka, Bangladesh

Fuchka is a crispy snack made of wheat flour and is usually eaten with a filling of boiled chickpeas and potatoes and spicy tamarind water. The filling can change according to the server and region. It can include onions, cucumber, green chillies, lime and even grated boiled eggs.

It is essentially the Bengali word for gol gappa or pani puri — the names by which the street food is known in most parts of India. In March 2005, the Oxford English Dictionary added the word ‘pani puri’ to the lexicon.

Gado gado, Indonesia

Translated to ‘mix-mix’, Gado Gado is an apt name for this dish as it’s literally a variety of vegetables and other ingredients. Fresh and cooked vegetables, such as beans, cabbage, carrots and potatoes, are mixed with fried tofu and peanut sauce. A boiled egg or two is added as garnish.

Getuk, Indonesia

Getuk is a dessert that has many variations, but all of them have one thing in common — cassava, a root vegetable rich in starch and is nutty to taste. The cassava is boiled, mashed and mixed with ingredients, ranging from coconut and banana to taro, cheese or yam. The dessert usually comes in multiple hues, owing to the use of natural colourings.

Halo-halo, Philippines

With a name that translates into the act of mixing in Tagalog language, this dessert has a wide range of ingredients, including condensed milk, crushed ice, ice cream, coconut flakes, tapioca pearls, flan, cubed yam, sweetened beans, taro, jackfruit, nuts and coconut jelly. All ingredients are then stirred before eating.

Hoppers, Sri Lanka

Here is one dish that may not have originated in Sri Lanka but is nonetheless incredibly popular in the island nation. Also known as appam, the crêpe-like dish is made from fermented rice flour and coconut milk batter. It is shaped like a bowl, with the outer edges crispier than the inner part. It can be eaten plain or with an egg in the middle.

Iced coffee, Vietnam

Locally known as cà phê, iced coffee is served with or without condensed milk.

Vietnamese coffee owes its uniqueness to how it is prepared. The milk is usually at the bottom of a glass tumbler, with the coffee dripping into it from a filter. Ice is then added to the concoction.

Cà phê is commonly found anywhere in Vietnam and in various parts of the world.

Jalebi, India

Jalebi is one of the most famous breakfast-time sweet dishes but can be eaten almost any time of the day. It is made almost anywhere in India — from the swankiest of restaurants in metropolitans to the smallest eateries in bucolic villages.

A batter of maida — a type of flour — is deep-fried in the shape of concentric circles and then plunged into hot thick sugar syrup to soak its sweetness.

Jalebi is usually served without condiments. However, many relish it with curd in parts of the country, while others love it with a condensed milk preparation known as rabri.

Jianbing, China

Jianbing is a crepe-like pancake that’s well-loved for breakfast in China, and is commonly sold by street food vendors across the country.

The pancakes are usually made with a mix of mung bean, black bean and wheat flour. To make the filling, eggs are tossed in sauces such as hoisin and chilli for more flavour.

Along with the egg, the pancakes are topped with other ingredients like fried crackers — known as bao cui — spring onions, radishes, scallions, cilantro and Chinese sausage or chicken. They are then folded and served warm.

Jiaozi, China

This is essentially a type of dumpling, which has thinner skins than wontons and is filled with meat. It is primarily consumed during the Chinese New Year festivities and, as such, has immense cultural significance. Vegetables such as scallions and Chinese cabbage are commonly added as filling. Jiaozi is usually served with soy sauce and black vinegar.

Kavaabu, Maldives

Sometimes shortened as kavab, the deep-fried Maldivian fish fritter is made using a mix of rice, curry leaves, hot peppers, shredded coconut, ginger, lentils, and smoked tuna. The ingredients are rolled into balls and covered in flour. They are then fried until dark golden brown, ensuring the kavaabus are cooked thoroughly.

Kaya toast, Malaysia/Singapore

Kaya toast is a snack created by the Hainanese in Singapore. It became popular owing to establishments such as Ya Kun Kaya Toast and Kheng Hoe Heng Coffeeshop. The bread is first toasted – sometimes over charcoal – and served with slabs of cold butter and a spread of kaya — a traditional jam made of eggs and coconut. Soft-boiled eggs and hot coffee are often popular accompaniments to this breakfast favourite.

Kerak telor, Indonesia

This egg-based dish is a speciality of the Betawi people in Jakarta and West Java. It is essentially an omelette, which is cooked over charcoal. Consisting of duck eggs and glutinous rice, it is garnished with fried, shredded coconut and dried shrimps.

The best time to eat it? The annual Jakarta Fair, where several street vendors give their own twist to this delicious dish.

Khao jee, Laos

Another rice-based delicacy from Laos, khao jee has a thin egg coating and is cooked on the grill. This gives the glutinous rice patty a golden colour and its chewy centre. The dish is usually eaten as breakfast or a quick rush-hour snack.

Khao soi, Thailand

Khao soi is a northern Thailand dish made of hand-sliced, egg rice noodles in a thick coconut broth. The fried noodles are usually served with chicken or beef, along with generous toppings of sliced lime, chopped cilantro, chopped or sliced shallots and Thai chilli sauce.

Khuushuur, Mongolia

Khuushuur is a Mongolian meat pastry whose origins can be traced to China. Ground mutton or beef is covered in wheat flour dough and deep-fried to make savoury delicacies that are extremely delicious and healthy for the harsh life of the steppes. Vegetarian options are also available, but they are not as popular as the meat-filled ones. The khuushuur is usually served with hot cups of Mongolian tea.

Kimbap, South Korea

Also spelled as gimbap, this famous Korean street food is like Japanese rolled sushi. While ingredients usually include cucumber, spam, or bulgogi meat, ingredients such as fish sticks or radish pickles can also be added. All ingredients are placed on a bed of sticky rice and seaweed, which is then rolled and sliced into bite-sized portions.

Kuih cincin, Brunei

The name literally means ‘ring cakes,’ and the dish is best enjoyed as an after-dinner treat. Red palm sugar, coconut-based melaka sugar and rice flour are its key ingredients. The sweet-tasting dish is shaped like flowers and is crunchy.

Kwek kwek, Philippines

Kwek kwek is deep-fried quail eggs. The colour of the eggs is orange because of the batter, which contains annatto powder obtained from the achiote tree.

One of the most incredibly delicious Filipino street foods, kwek kwek is crispy and eaten with vinegar or sweet chilli sauce. It is mainly consumed between noon and evening and costs less. This is why it is particularly popular among students and workers.

Laping, Tibet, China

Also known as laphing, the spicy noodle dish is served chilled and primarily consumed during the Tibetan summers. The noodles are made from mung beans and look like jelly. Its flavour is brought out by a combination of sesame oil, soy sauce, vinegar and spring onions, along with green onion sauce.

Lahpet thoke, Myanmar

While the world around might favour tea leaves to prepare tea, people in Myanmar also use it as an edible item for a salad, which is known as lahpet thoke. Pickled or fermented Assam tea leaves are mixed with roasted nuts and sesame seeds, cabbage, chopped tomatoes, fried garlic and dried shrimp. The unique feature of this dish is that it can be customised by the guests themselves as ingredients are sometimes served as condiments.

Lort cha, Cambodia

The main ingredient in lort cha is short and squat rice pin noodles. It is mixed with Chinese broccoli, garlic, spring onions, crunchy bean sprouts and beef. Fried egg and generous helpings of Cambodian fermented red chilli paste are added to bring out the best in this spicy dish.

Mohinga, Myanmar

Usually eaten for breakfast, mohinga is a de facto national dish of Myanmar. It is a fish noodle soup containing, usually, fresh catfish with lemongrass, ginger and garlic. Toasted rice is also added to the dish.

Its toppings may include cilantro, lemon, more fish sauce, thinly sliced red onions and hard-boiled egg.

Momos, Nepal

It doesn’t matter which part of Nepal or even India one is in, you can find momos everywhere. Usually served with chilli tomato sauce and mayonnaise, momos can be of any size, shape, colour and taste. The fillings generally include a mix of cabbage, onion and ginger but can also be replaced with cheese or any kind of meat, including yak and pork.

Add a dash of tamarind or any Nepali spice, and each serving of momos will seem different from the other.

Nam khao, Laos

The Laotian crispy rice salad is traditionally made using dried coconut, fresh herbs, red curry and sour pork. Egg is also used in some variations, all of which are notable for the aroma and the deep-fried cooking of the rice balls. It is served with fresh lettuce leaves.

Though believed to have originated in Vientiane, the dish is quite famous in neighbouring Thailand.

Nasi lemak, Malaysia

Nasi lemak is one of the most famous street foods in Asia. Due to its enduring fame and ubiquitous presence, it is known as Malaysia’s national dish. It includes coconut milk rice, sambal, toasted peanuts, cucumber, fried crispy anchovies and boiled egg. Some vendors add chicken, fish or shrimp to nasi lemak as variations, too. An authentic nasi lemak is always served on banana leaves.

Pho, Vietnam

The Vietnamese comfort food is one of Asia’s most popular street food, and sees a broth containing noodles and chicken or beef, and is garnished with bean sprouts, herbs, lime and chilli slices.

Pho is eaten all year round, usually for breakfast, at numerous street-side stalls in Vietnam and countries with a Vietnamese diaspora.

It is believed to have originated in North Vietnam, where it differs in style and composition from the pho found elsewhere in the country.

Rojak, Malaysia/Indonesia/Singapore

This ‘salad’ is truly a pan-Southeast Asian delicacy, with its fame ruling the taste buds of Malaysians and Singaporeans alike. It is incredibly simple to make — fruits, such as apples and pineapple are mixed with cucumber and turnip chunks, as well as fried dough sticks and dried beancurd. All these are then tossed in sticky black shrimp paste sauce that’s mixed with ginger flower, lime, sugar, and chilli paste, before being served with a generous sprinkling of shaved peanuts .

Roti prata, Southeast Asia

Although roti prata is of Indian origin, it is a staple across Southeast Asia where the Indian influence on cuisine is particularly strong.

Roti prata is basically flatbread, which is usually eaten with a combination of other dishes, including mutton, egg, fish or vegetable curries. It is sold almost anywhere across the region and is a very common preparation in households. Other innovative varieties of the roti prata include combinations with banana, sugar, and chocolate.

Rou jia mo, China

Think Chinese hamburger. As one of the most famous street foods in the country, the dish is absolutely basic — a bun (known as bai ji mo) stuffed with pork belly braised in onions, ginger, soy sauce and sugar. Herbs such as cardamom, cloves and Sichuan peppercorns are also used to make it flavourful.

The dish originated in Shaanxi. While the bread-making style for this dish is believed to date back to the Qin dynasty (third century BC), the braised pork cooking style goes back even further to the Zhou dynasty (10th century to third century BC).

Sai krok Isan, Thailand

The delicious dish gets its name from the Isan region in northeastern Thailand, where it originated. Sai krok Isan is pork sausage, which tastes garlicky and sour.

As one of the most famous street foods in Thailand, it can have variations depending on the vendor and the region where it is being consumed. The dish is essentially fermented sausages filled with sticky rice, chillies, cabbage, ginger, salt and pepper, which are then dried for several hours to days under the scorching sun.

Salt & pepper fried chicken, Taiwan

It is popularly known as popcorn chicken because of its bite-sized shape resembling the snack made with corn kernels. The chicken is double fried after coating it in sweet potato flour. The crunchy snack can be quickly made for munching on road trips or just a walk around the streets.

Sofuto kurimu, Japan

Think an ice cream softy — that’s sofuto kurimu, the Japanese way of saying ‘soft cream.’ This simple dessert is made with fresh cream and milk. It comes in a multitude of flavours, ranging from classic chocolate to matcha, red bean, wasabi and squid ink.

Stinky tofu, Taiwan

As it’s name suggests, stinky tofu isn’t for all. The dish has a pungent smell — with many likening it to dirty socks. However, it is a delicacy that street food lovers in Taiwan and the rest of Asia swear by.

Made in a variety of ways, the common theme is fermentation. Bean curd is soaked in brine from a few hours to a few months.

The brine holds the secret to the taste. Usually, fermented milk, vegetables and meat, along with dried shrimp, amaranth greens and Chinese herbs can be used to make the brine. The tofu can be grilled, deep fried, braised, stewed or even steamed before serving with a few dashes of garlic sauce, chilli sauce and pickled cabbage.

Takoyaki, Japan

This savoury dish is made by filling a batter of flour and eggs with diced octopus, tempura flakes, spring onions and pickled ginger. This is then cooked on specially designed pans and grilled until golden brown. They are garnished with mayonnaise, bonito and seaweed flakes before serving.

Tteokbokki, South Korea

The comfort food is loved by all in South Korea, even K-pop idols such as BTS who included this dish in their upcoming cookbook — BTS RECIPE BOOK: Book of Tasty Stories.

So, what is tteokbokki? A simple cylinder-shaped rice cake, which, in its modern avatar, is spicy. The traditionally stir-fried dish can have multiple variations, including a less spicy one named gungjung tteokbokki and a noodle-based version called rabokki.

Vada pav, India

The street foods in India vary as widely as the country’s culture. Vada pav is one of the many everyday foods that people in India love as a morning breakfast or an evening snack. Native to the western state of Maharashtra, vada pav is basically a spicy deep-fried potato placed between a sliced bun. It is like a vegetable burger served with condiments such as tamarind paste or chilli sauce.

Xiao long bao, China

The name of this dish comes from the small bamboo baskets it is prepared in. Like jiaozi, xiao long bao is a dumpling. Famous in Shanghai, each of these small-sized dumplings is very carefully and artistically folded with a filling of gelatinised broth of pork or chicken. The gelatinised broth then belts down to become soup upon steaming.

The dish has become so popular, that you’ll find xiao long bao everywhere — from street food stalls to Michelin-starred restaurants. In 2006, the local government of Shanghai listed the dish as a protected national treasure.

Yakitori, Japan

Essentially grilled chicken, one version of yakitori can be different from the other, depending on what part of the chicken is being cooked.

For instance, tebasaki is a type of yakitori in which chicken wings are grilled, while chicken liver yakitori is called reba. Any part of the chicken can be grilled as yakitori. The process of preparing all variations is the same — the chicken pieces are skewered and slowly cooked over white charcoal. Yakitori tastes great with soy sauce and is often served with beer.

