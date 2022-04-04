Muslim-Friendly Restaurants In Singapore Perfect For Breaking Fast At During Ramadan 2022

The Holy month of Ramadan is here.

The month of prayer and reflection also comes with abstinence from all food or drink from dawn to sunset, so after a long day, a well deserved meal in definitely in order. This of course begs the question, where will you be breaking fast this Ramadan 2022 in Singapore?

For those who aren’t too keen on cooking at the end of the day, don’t fret — there are a ton of Muslim-friendly restaurants that are available in Singapore for your Ramadan 2022 feast, whether it’s dine-in or takeaway. Plus, with the increased 10-pax-per-table rule, we’re sure many will be looking forward to spending quality time with family and friends over a delicious meal outside.

From hearty buffets that come with a whole range of cuisines to burgers and pasta, we’ve rounded up some of our favourite Iftar meals this Ramadan 2022.

The best Muslim-friendly restaurants in Singapore to break fast at this Ramadan 2022:

(Hero and featured image credit: Ginger)

This story was first published on Lifestyle Asia Singapore.