Muslim-Friendly Restaurants In Singapore Perfect For Breaking Fast At During Ramadan 2022

The Holy month of Ramadan is here.
The month of prayer and reflection also comes with abstinence from all food or drink from dawn to sunset, so after a long day, a well deserved meal in definitely in order. This of course begs the question, where will you be breaking fast this Ramadan 2022 in Singapore?
For those who aren’t too keen on cooking at the end of the day, don’t fret — there are a ton of Muslim-friendly restaurants that are available in Singapore for your Ramadan 2022 feast, whether it’s dine-in or takeaway. Plus, with the increased 10-pax-per-table rule, we’re sure many will be looking forward to spending quality time with family and friends over a delicious meal outside.
From hearty buffets that come with a whole range of cuisines to burgers and pasta, we’ve rounded up some of our favourite Iftar meals this Ramadan 2022.
The best Muslim-friendly restaurants in Singapore to break fast at this Ramadan 2022:
StraitsKitchen has always been a reliable halal-certified buffet option regardless of the time of year, so it’s no surprise that the colourful Iftar buffet spread here will be one of our top picks. Diners can take their pick from any of the Malay, Indian, Chinese, and Middle Eastern cuisines available, which includes dishes like Kambing Bakar, Australian lamb marinated with chilli, Ayam Buah Keluak, Gado Gado, and more. The Ramadan buffet will also see a host of special desserts on the table like the Baklava, Basbousa, Kasih’s Halva, and Coconut Ladida, apart from local favourites such as the Nonya Kueh, Pandan Kaya cake, Pulut Hitam, and Chendol.
The Ramadan dinner buffet at StraitsKitchen is available from 3 April to 4 May 2022 daily, 6.30 pm to 9.30 pm daily. Lunch buffet is also available from 12pm to 2pm, on 3 and 4 May 2022.
Ginger is putting out a special buffet menu every Tuesday to Sunday from 1 April to 6 May that’s packed with Ramadan favourites. This includes dishes like the Ginger “Ramly” Burger, the tender Beef Cheek Masak Merah and the chef-recommended Crab Lemak Nenas — an Indonesian Mud crab dish with pineapples and a spicy coconut gravy. Ready for dessert? End your meal with sweet treat the likes of Durian Pengat, Putu Piring, Bubur Cha Cha, and more.
Permata, at the historic mansion Gedung Kuning, is a stellar choice to break fast at this Ramadan. Culinary Director Chef Mel Dean has curated a Nusantara Iftar menu that comes with appetisers, noodles, mains, desserts, and a mocktail for a gastronomic night out. New Nusantara dishes that have been exclusively created for Ramadan include Nasi Opor Cakerawala Satay Madura and Kuluban. Meanwhile, signature dishes such as the Nasi Kuning Di Raja, Bubur Som Som, and Kolak Pisang will be available on the Iftar menu as well.
Permata’s Nusantara Iftar menu is available from April 2022 to 1st May 2022 for dinner.
Atrium Restaurant’s popular Korean dishes are back with a bigger spread than ever: guests can feast on perennial favourites that range from Tteokbokki, Ginseng Chicken Soup, Spicy Seafood Stew and Beef Brisket Soybean Paste Stew, to quintessential Korean desserts such as Mango Bingsu and Injeolmi Rice Cake. Need a change of taste? Don’t fret. Popular options like the freshly shucked oysters, salmon sashimi, freshly-made prata, Hainanese chicken rice, laksa and more are also in the lineup.
Atrium Restaurant’s Ramadan feast is available from 2 April to 31 May 2022 for lunch (12pm to 3pm) and dinner (5.30pm to 9.30pm). Adults dine at 50 percent off, and children 5 years old and below dines for free with every paying adult.
Local fast-casual Muslim-owned burger brand Burgs is recreating the taste of familiar flavours of Ramadan bazaars with special edition burgers you won’t want to miss. Think flavours like Chicken Satay Burger and Beef Roti John, accompanied by sides like Cheesy Butter Corn Cup and Bandung Soda Float. The menus are available as bundles for easy takeaways too.
These special flavours will only be available from 2 April to 2 May 2022.
PastaMania is honouring the month of Ramadan with two two new main courses, the Sambal Prawn Pasta and the Curry Seafood Baked Rice, available for a la carte and set meal orders. The casual joint is also working with non-profit social organisation Badan Agama dan Pelajaran Radin Mas (BAPA) to give back during this period: diners can make donation in denominations of S$5, S$10, and S$20 while dining in at PastaMania, and the total amount raised will be matched by PastaMania and converted to the PastaMania x BAPA Bundle Sets. These sets, which serve four persons each, will then be enjoyed by beneficiaries at the outlets.
Besides that, other Ramadan exclusive offerings at the joint includes the Ramadan Family Feast (S$55 nett for five guests), which comes with a choice of four pastas or baked rice, a choice of 10-inch pizza, two Nutty Cioccolato Brownies, and five beverages. The Ramadan Family Feast is available for delivery only.