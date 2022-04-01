Melted Goodness: Best Grilled Cheese Sandwiches In Singapore

Grilled cheese sandwiches are a gooey, glorious affair, and these eight places in Singapore offer the best of the experience.

Get them from cafes like Amber Ember, which does it jaffle-style, and Punch serves theirs with tomato soup. Over at Wakey Wakey, it’s cheeses of all stripes plus a lick of marmite.

Then there are delis and bakeries that specialise in the sammie. Park Bench Deli slips blue cheese into their rendition, while Micro Bakery opts for smoked ricotta and raclette. Korio keeps the Empire State in mind with American cheese and cheddar, and Breakfast Grill puts together a blend of five cheeses and garlic.

(Hero and featured image credit: @kohkoh.krunch_ / Instagram)

This story was first published on Lifestyle Asia Singapore.

