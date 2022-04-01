Melted Goodness: Best Grilled Cheese Sandwiches In Singapore

Grilled cheese sandwiches are a gooey, glorious affair, and these eight places in Singapore offer the best of the experience.
Get them from cafes like Amber Ember, which does it jaffle-style, and Punch serves theirs with tomato soup. Over at Wakey Wakey, it’s cheeses of all stripes plus a lick of marmite.
Then there are delis and bakeries that specialise in the sammie. Park Bench Deli slips blue cheese into their rendition, while Micro Bakery opts for smoked ricotta and raclette. Korio keeps the Empire State in mind with American cheese and cheddar, and Breakfast Grill puts together a blend of five cheeses and garlic.
Amber Ember’s cheese sandwich will get your temperature rising. Their Cheesus Loves You melts emmental and mozzarella with caramelised onions, blue cheese mayo and balsamic glaze between two brioche buns, and finished as a jaffle, an Australian term for a closed sandwich toasted in a press.
Tuesdays to Fridays, 10am to 5pm
Saturdays and Sundays, 10am to 6pm
Breakfast Grill is an online-turned-brick-and-mortar store that showcases the humble sandwich. The Cheeses is their take on a grilled cheese sammie, which incorporates five varieties and garlic for a rich, heady meal. Be prepared to wait: the order takes 15 to 20 minutes to cook.
Tuesdays to Sundays, 8am to 4pm
Korio is a deli that takes cues from New York. Besides their popular doughnuts, they have sandwiches like the Grilled Cheese, which presses cheddar, mozzarella and American cheese together with caramelised onions wholewheat sourdough slices.
Tuesdays to Fridays, 9am to 1.30pm
Saturdays, 9am to 1pm
Micro runs out of a pocket-sized space, but somehow manages to churn out loaves, scones, cookies and other bakes. They also squeezed a kitchen in that makes a Grilled Cheese Sandwich, which oozes smoked ricotta, mozzarella and raclette.
Wednesdays to Sundays, 8.30am to 4pm
Park Bench Deli takes the best of American sandwiches and refine them, like the Grilled Cheese. Blue cheese brings a delightful funk to a party of cheddar and mozzarella, and pickled onions offer a sweet and tart note. All encased between two sourdough slices.
Mondays and Tuesdays, 11am to 4pm
Wednesdays to Fridays, 11am to 4pm, 5pm to 10pm
Saturdays, 9am to 4pm, 5pm to 10pm
Sundays, 9am to 4pm
Punch is a cafe that hits above its weight when it comes to food. The Grilled Cheese Sandwich is one example, which is a medley of sweet emmental, nutty parmesan and creamy brie. A side of tomato soup lets you dip your sandwich in for more umami.
Daily, 8am to 6pm
Wakey Wakey doesn’t hold back on what’s in its Grilled Cheese Toastie: “Cheese, chiss, chizz, cheesus, brioche & some lame salad.” However you name your dairy, it’s a gooey, melty time with a zing of mustard and zip of caramelised onion marmite. Contrary to what they say, the greens don’t look so bad either.
Weekdays, 8am to 5pm
Weekends, 9am to 6pm
