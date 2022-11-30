Face it, it won’t be the holidays without a festive feast. You know what we’re talking about — the pies, the log cakes, and of course the signature roast turkey. So, continuing on our Christmas coverage for this year is a look at some takeaway festive roasts from upscale hotels.
Naturally, turkey is at the top of the list. Highlights include a braised Teochew-style bird from Goodwood Park Hotel, and Sofitel’s truffle butter version. For other forms of poultry, Pan Pacific’s Hai Tien Lo is offering Cantonese roast duck, and Fairmont uses wood fire to cook a chicken.
Beef also gets the nod this festive season. Colony Bakery at The Ritz-Carlton is rolling out wagyu beef wellington, and JW Marriott dresses their signature prime rib with rosemary rub and garlic crumble. There is also a wagyu beef rump from Dao by Dorsett, and Sofitel’s char-grilled black Angus tomahawk steak.
For seafood, Fairmont encrusts a baked salmon fillet in pistachio and herbs, and JW Marriott presents salmon in a wellington. Pork arrives as a triple-glazed honey ham from Parkroyal, as well as Pan Pacific’s smoked gammon ham. Many of these roasts are sold as a bundle, while others can be purchased individually. Then end off with desserts from a chestnut Mont Blanc to a tropical log cake.
Many of these places are offering early bird discounts that end soon, so get your orders in fast. If you prefer dining outside, our round up of luxury hotel Christmas menus might be helpful.
8 best takeaway festive roasts this Christmas
Fit for up to eight people, Colony Bakery at The Ritz-Carlton is offering dinner sets comprising of large roasts and elegant sides. The wagyu beef wellington (S$414.80) comes with truffle Bordelaise sauce, plus foie gras, roasted asparagus, port-poached figs, mustard grape gravy, and Christmas pudding with brandy butter sauce. Similar appetisers accompany the roasted rib-eye (S$329.80) with chestnut, apple, and celery corn bread, as well as gammon ham (S$193.80) and roasted turkey (S$244.80). Finish off with a Mont Blanc chocolate chestnut log cake ($83.30), which features impressive peaks of meringue and chestnut Chantilly cream.
Available now till 26 December 2022
15 percent off orders placed before 27 November 2022
New hotel Dao by Dorsett is marking its first festive season with a sumptuous spread. Large enough for four people, the Festive Roast Delights (S$180+) includes wagyu beef rump that’s been sous vide and roasted, stuffed turkey roulade, mashed potatoes, roasted potatoes, yellow zucchini, Brussels sprouts, carrots, cranberry sauce, and their signature pepper sauce. For dessert, the Noel Gateau (S$56+) turns the log cake tropical with mango and calamansi.
Available now till 20 December 2022
Goodwood puts a Singapore spin on the quintessential Christmas dish with a Teochew-style braised whole turkey (S$338 nett, 8 to 12 people) that includes braised eggs, peanuts, and homemade chilli sauce, plus a choice of yam rice or thick rice porridge. Alternatively, the DIY turkey popiah (S$78 nett, up to 10 people) lets diners build their own festive meal with traditional condiments. Another riff on a popular hawker dish is wok-fried carrot cake with turkey breast (S$48 nett, 4 to 6 people), which presents the bird with bean sprouts, capsicums, and chives. The festive tropical log cake (S$98 nett) keeps the local theme going with pineapple-vanilla confit and pineapple chunks with sea salt caramel mousse, Valrhona chocolate sponge, and crisp hazelnut croustillant.
Available now till 26 December 2022
Fairmont is offering three Christmas collections featuring indulgent roasts and sides large enough for five people, such as wood-fire roasted poulet (S$238 nett) with barbecued iberico pork ribs, spinach, arugula, endive salad, and desserts of stollen, chocolate log cake, and brandy rum fruit cake. If you must have turkey, the Traditional Christmas Collection (S$478 nett) features a whole bird stuffed with herbs and chestnut, plus seven other dishes like mixed sausage platter, buttered Brussels sprouts, and smoked salmon. The most impressive is the Decadent Christmas Collection (S$530 nett), which presents 10 dishes such as roasted whole turkey, baked salmon fillet with pistachio and herb crust, Bavarian potato salad, baked camembert bread wreath, and Santa’s booties with lychee and rose macarons.
Available now till 22 December 2022
10 percent off selected items for orders placed before 27 November 2022
JW Marriott dresses its signature prime ribs for the season (S$488 nett) with a rosemary rub and garlic crumble. Other individual dishes include Norwegian salmon wellington (S$98 nett), slow-roasted beef striploin (S$188 nett), foie gras pate en croute (S$128 nett), honey-glazed bone-in ham (S$178 nett), and of course, whole roasted turkey (S$188 nett) marinated with six types of herbs. All roasts comes with sides of mushroom and truffle soup, roasted Brussels sprouts, cornbread stuffing, gravy, cranberry sauce, and mashed potatoes.
Available now till 2 January 2023
If you have many mouths to feed this festive season, Pan Pacific’s Premium Christmas Bundle (S$609.90) will do the trick with whole roasted turkey, kurobuta pork belly, Australian beef ribeye, and pink guava and strawberry log cake. Alternatively, the Traditional Christmas Bundle (S$513.60) pairs the turkey with honey-glazed boneless ham, choice of hazelnut praline and yuzu gateaux, or mao shan wang and gula Melaka log cake. Individual roasts are also available, from smoked gammon ham to Hai Tien Lo’s Cantonese roasted duck.
Available now till 26 December 2022
20 percent off orders placed before 30 November 2022
Parkroyal Pickering give you the best of both worlds with their Gourmet Roast Set (S$298+), which includes turkey breast and roast ham. Both items can be ordered separately too, with the whole baked turkey (S$228+) weighing in at four kilograms. All gourmet roast sets include winter kale salad, your choice of four traditional side dishes, two stuffings, sauces as well as either a pecan or pumpkin pie.
Now till 2 January 2023
Sofitel introduces truffle butter to its whole turkey (S$172+), as well as a soy-glazed version (S$172+) marinated with a Japanese-inspired rub of soy sauce, sugar, sake, and mirin. Other roasts include whole duck with citrus sauce (S$141.60+) and char-grilled black Angus tomahawk (S$201.60), both hearty meals that pair fittingly with the light and refreshing Framboise Mousse Cake (S$96+) with almond sponge, raspberry, and vanilla mousse.
9-25 December 2022. Preorders available now.
15 percent off with the promo code “EBXMAS15” before 9 December 2022
