Face it, it won’t be the holidays without a festive feast. You know what we’re talking about — the pies, the log cakes, and of course the signature roast turkey. So, continuing on our Christmas coverage for this year is a look at some takeaway festive roasts from upscale hotels.

Naturally, turkey is at the top of the list. Highlights include a braised Teochew-style bird from Goodwood Park Hotel, and Sofitel’s truffle butter version. For other forms of poultry, Pan Pacific’s Hai Tien Lo is offering Cantonese roast duck, and Fairmont uses wood fire to cook a chicken.

Beef also gets the nod this festive season. Colony Bakery at The Ritz-Carlton is rolling out wagyu beef wellington, and JW Marriott dresses their signature prime rib with rosemary rub and garlic crumble. There is also a wagyu beef rump from Dao by Dorsett, and Sofitel’s char-grilled black Angus tomahawk steak.

For seafood, Fairmont encrusts a baked salmon fillet in pistachio and herbs, and JW Marriott presents salmon in a wellington. Pork arrives as a triple-glazed honey ham from Parkroyal, as well as Pan Pacific’s smoked gammon ham. Many of these roasts are sold as a bundle, while others can be purchased individually. Then end off with desserts from a chestnut Mont Blanc to a tropical log cake.

Many of these places are offering early bird discounts that end soon, so get your orders in fast. If you prefer dining outside, our round up of luxury hotel Christmas menus might be helpful.

8 best takeaway festive roasts this Christmas

(Hero and feature images credit: Parkroyal Collection Pickering)

This story was first published on Lifestyle Asia Singapore