Singapore is turning a sprightly 57 years old.

And what better way to celebrate National Day with some delicious and appetizing menus ranging from buffets to fine dining with a local touch. After all Singapore is famous for its food and boasts a smorgasbord of flavours.

Through inventive cooks, locally infused cultures and flavours, both visitors and residents alike can get to savour the full measure of the nation’s culinary prowess, even more so during our National Day celebration.

For instance, at Straits Kitchen, they are rolling out a spread of Malay, Indian, Chinese, and Middle Eastern dishes made with sustainable ingredients and fresh produce from local farms, as Racines offers unlimited rojak, popiah, laksa salmon gravlax, and kueh pie tee.

Rempapa chef Damian D’Silva teams up with two chefs to serve a four-hands Chinese and Indian feast, and Saint Pierre delivers a six-course modern French meal with regional flavours. At Akayona, savour an all-Singaporean omakase menu that combines Japanese ingredients with homegrown dishes.

Then there are special food and drinks by Binary, Yàn, Da Paolo, and The Gyu Bar, which are offering Singapore-inspired dim sum to a Milo-Manhattan cocktail. See below for more.

Here are 9 restaurants with delicious National Day menus

