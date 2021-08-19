Mid-Autumn Festival is a month away, but it’s never too early to start stocking up on mooncake selections. Keep it traditional with baked mooncakes or explore unique flavours and pairings with this extensive guide to help with your mooncake gifting.

1. Lady M “Celebration of Lights” Gift Set

This limited-edition mooncake set is brought by the home of crepe cakes. Packaged in a custom-designed ferris wheel base, the set is a whimsical and entertaining gift for anyone. Six mooncake compartments evoke memories of a scenic joy ride. It also comes complete with button-activated light spots to convey a night sky for the full moon experience.

To round off the creative aspect, the Lady M full moon centrepiece and moon rabbit symbolises a beautiful harvest and welcomes prosperity.

Lady M is collaborating with Kee Wah Bakery, a renowned Hong Kong founded bakery that specialises in traditional Chinese treats. The gift set has three pieces of two classic flavours: a Custard Mooncake with rich egg custard filling encased in a buttery, golden mooncake skin, and a Chocolate Mooncake which is a fusion of silky chocolate custard served in a chocolate-infused mooncake pastry.

Each set comes with a matching gift card and envelope, all packed in a Lady M gift bag. It is available for takeaway, online pre-order, or delivery from 17 August.

2. Hong Kong Bay for Timeless Classic Mooncakes

To honour age-old traditions, Hong Kong Bay is offering timeless classics such as White Lotus and Single Yolk mooncakes. The White Lotus is a low-sugar, baked mooncake with paste and filling made from lotus seeds from the Hunnan Province in China.

An adaptation of their traditional White Lotus, the Pandan Lotus and Pandan Delight mooncakes with single yolk are pandan flavoured with a velvety smooth texture on the palette.

The highlight of Hong Kong Bay’s range is the newly added Superior Black Gold Snowskin Musang King mooncake. Its a decadent and luxurious mooncake packed with Musang King within its thin, gorgeous, black charcoal snowskin.

Topping it all off, the Black Gold Snowskin mooncakes are presented in a gold or black coloured ‘Chanel-esque’ cooler bag, making it the ideal gift.

These hand-pressed mooncakes are available in Classic Combo (S$48.60), consisting of one signature white lotus with one yolk and white lotus with two yolks, as well as one Pandan Lotus and a Pandan Delight mooncake.

There is also the option of the Musang King Durian Promo which is ongoing till 31 August. Opt for 4 x Royal Snowskin Musang King (120g) which comes with 1 x gold cooler bag at S$54 (Usual Price S$60), or 4 x Superior Black Musang King Snow Skin (120g) + 1 x limited edition black gold cooler bag at S$79.20 (Usual Price S$88). The latter is limited to 100 sets.

3.Limited Edition Sanrio-themed Baked Mooncake Sets

Cheers and Fairprice Xpress have stepped up their game and are offering three limited edition mooncake sets featuring Hello Kitty and My Melody characters.

Each set comes with keepsake boxes and collectibles. The Sanrio Odyssey Music Box (S$139.90) has a wind-up music box which you can play whilst enjoying the mooncakes. This box of four also comes with six pieces of postcards and envelopes. The flavours are Dynasty Amber Walnut Mooncake, Meteor Wave Cherries Mooncake, Royal Dark Musang King Mooncake, and Shang-Moon Emerald Lotus Salted Egg Lava Mooncake.

The Beauty My Melody Lunch Bag (S$68.80) allows you to pack your meals in the lunch bag and enjoy the mooncakes for dessert. The two mooncake flavours are Chocolate Lotus Caramel Lava Mooncake and Pandan Lotus Mango Lava Mooncake.

Finally, the Hello Kitty Collector Craft Box (S$89.90) offers up baked mooncakes with character motifs. Indulge in the Bamboo Charcoal White Lotus Salted Egg Lava, Durian Lotus Musang King Lava, White Lotus Double Yolks mooncake and the Pandan Lotus Single Yolk mooncake.

4. Tung Lok’s Mooncake Collection

Exclusive packaging design for Tung Lok’s mooncakes are also available at Cheers and Fairprice Xpress outlets.

Sticking to the traditional roots, Tung Lok is offering four flavours: Double Yolk White Lotus (S$130) baked with premium lotus paste, Egg Yolk White Lotus (S$140), Macadamia White Lotus (S$140) infused with moringa leaf-a superfood that contains Vitamins A, C and E- and Pistachio Nuts Egg Yolk Pandan Lotus (S$140), a matrimonial balance of lotus paste and fragrant pandan, crusted in crunchy pistachios.

You can also choose the 4-seasons combination (S$158) consisting of four different flavours: Egg Yolk White Lotus, Egg Yolk Red Lotus, Pistachio Nuts Egg Yolk with Pandan Lotus, and Mixed Nuts.

Tung Lok’s mooncakes come in boxes of elegant hues of red or pastel blue, with exquisite illustrations of peonies.

5. Golden Moments For Mao Shan Wang Mooncakes

If durian season is never really over for you, Golden Moments’ is a brand that you should familiarise yourselves with. They are showcasing three options during this year’s Mid-Autumn fiesta.

Their signature Mao Shan Wang Snowskin Mooncakes (S$118.80) is chock full of pure durian puree filling with no cream, added sugar or preservatives.

Also available is their Assorted 4-Flavours Signature Snowskin Mooncakes (S$118.80) consisting of their signature Mao Shan Wang, a Docello Hazelnut; a chocolate Mao Shan Wang snowskin mooncake with a layer of sweet hazelnut chocolate sandwiched within the durian puree, Lychee Martini made up of smooth lotus paste mixed with white chocolate martini ganache and infused with lychee, and finally, their Pandan Rabbit Milk; an ode to our local flavours.

For gifting, their Premium Golden Lava Custard Mooncakes (S$79.80) is presented in a classy and elegant tingkat. These buttery crust mooncakes are filled with creamy, custard lava filling to satiate those who love a more savoury mooncake.

6.Fairmont Singapore’s Ethereal Mooncake Collection

The alluring assembly of mooncakes from Fairmont Singapore are set to impress. You can’t go wrong with their baked mooncakes with all-time favourites Plain White Lotus Baked Mooncake, Single Yolk in White Lotus Paste Mooncake, and Double Yolk in White Lotus Baked Mooncake.

A fan of more delicate morsels, their snowskin mooncakes will be more your cup of tea. Presented in delicate pastel hues inspired by the colourful blooms of autumn, the series of four velvety snowskin mooncakes offers not only a visual feast but a gastronomic treat with their arresting flavours.

These delectable mini mooncakes are available in flavours such as: Champagne Truffle and Chocolate Ganache, Rum and Raisin Chocolate Truffle, and creamy Sea Salt Caramel Snowskin Mooncakes. Finally their White Rabbit Candy Snowskin Mooncakes offer up a taste of nostalgia.

7.Resorts World Sentosa (RWS) Pairs Snowskin Mooncakes With Premium Tea

RWS Executive pastry chef Kenny Kong and head chef Li Kwok Kwong of Feng Shui Inn teamed up to create luxurious mooncake flavours for everyone’s enjoyment.

The four flavours they innovated were not only low in sugar, but featured premium health-boosting ingredients such as grapeseed oil, American ginseng, yuzu and butterfly pea flower.

To complement these mooncakes, they were conceptualised and paired with four exquisite teas from Tea Chapter, Singapore’s largest and oldest tea house; brewed with a Mandarin series teapot set from Asianera.

Individuals can look forward to: Green Tea with American Ginseng Snowskin Mooncake made with dried American ginseng, candied walnuts and silky green tea paste; an immunity boosting combination, Shui Xian Oolong with Osmanthus.

There are also the Longan Snowskin Mooncake, a naturally sweet and multi-layered treat made with Premium Shui Xian, Osmanthus, dried longan, almond, pine nuts, walnuts, and homemade white lotus seed paste, a Butterfly Pea Flower with Organic Cereal Snowskin Mooncake, handcrafted with organic cereal and premium milk custard, and finally, a Cherry Blossom with Yuzu Snowskin Mooncake which is a burst of floral and citrusy notes in every bite.

These flavours are respectively paired with White Peony tea, Aged Narcissus, Pu-Er tea, and Imperial Golden Cassia.

They’re sold at S$128 per box of four pieces, each encased in regal purple paper packaging and tucked in an earthy beige corrugated board box in autumnal brown tones. For an added fancy touch, add on an exclusively hand painted Asianera Bone China Set for S$138.

8. Syun and ‘table65’ Present Luxury Baked Mooncakes

Michelin-starred restaurant ‘table65’ and nouveble Japanese restaurant, Syun, introduce a two-piece ensemble featuring premium and decadent ingredients.

Their luxury flavours are: Golden Bamboo Charcoal with Australian Black Truffle, a fragrant filling of Australian winter black truffle, walnut, black sesame paste and custard, swathed in a pastry crust imbued with charcoal from golden bamboo as well as a Whisky-Soaked Yuzu Peel with Sakura, a harmonious and divine blend of citrus yuzu peel, soaked in the honey tones of Hibiki Harmony Whisky, infused into low-sugar Sakura white lotus paste filling with a hearty salted egg yolk centre.

The set retails at S$88 for both pieces. Pre-order runs till 19 September, collection from 1 September to 23 September between 12 to 8pm at the lounge in Hotel Michael’s lobby. Delivery is S$25 per location, or free delivery to a single location for online orders with a minimum purchase of S$300.

9.Mitzo at Grand Park Orchard Mooncakes with Cocktail Pairing

Mitzo offers three flavours in their mooncake selection. Indulge in a Baked White Lotus Seed Paste (From S$72 for a single yolk, S$74 for a double yolk), Baked Lychee Whole Lotus Seed Paste (S$72), and a Mixed Mooncakes Box (S$74) which is made up of a combination of two Baked Yam with Salted Yolk with a selection of two from above.

Those looking for cosier options for gifting can purchase the Twin Mooncake Set (from S$40) or enhance their festive gifting with Mitzo’s Cocktail Pairing Gift Set (S$75). This gift set showcases two pieces of White Lotus Seed Paste with Single Yolk, paired with two choices of cocktails selected from four Smoke & Mirrors concoctions, mixed and shaken freshly. The cocktails range from classic and smooth to spirit-forward and bittersweet; a pleasure to enjoy Mitzo’s luxurious mooncakes with.

10. Marina Bay Sands (MBS) Cantonese-Style Mooncakes With A Healthy Twist

Antonio Benites, MBS’ executive pastry chef has taken traditional Cantonese-style baking techniques and married it with wellness ingredients such as manuka honey, nutrient-rich seeds, and homemade low-sugar paste for a bid at healthier mooncakes.

The flavours include Low Sugar Lotus Paste with Melon Seeds mooncake, a velvety lotus seed paste caramelised to achieve sweetness, mixed with melon seeds for an added crunch, a Premium Pandan with Melon Seeds Mooncake; lotus paste that has been lightly infused with freshly squeezed pandan juice and combined with melon seeds, as well as a Yam and Lotus Paste with Salted Egg Yolk Mooncake, a reinvention of a Teochew-style mooncake, made with premium grade salted egg yolk, dipped in Chinese wine and enveloped in a smooth blend of steamed yam and house-made lotus seed paste.

All three mooncake flavours are encased in a Cantonese-style dough which incorporates Hong Kong flour and grapeseed oil, elevated with Manuka honey for a well-balanced taste and texture. They’re also embossed with a unique floral emblem and baked to golden brown perfection.

Preorder their mooncake sets (S$88) which consist of two elegant tea-infuser tumblers filled with eight mini baked mooncakes and two tins of Imperial Pu-Er tea leaves, in partnership with TWG Tea.

11. Birds of a Feather And Their Mala Chicken Floss Mooncake

Birds of A Feather is taking a savoury step to their mooncakes, offering a Mala Chicken Floss Mooncake to the traditional mix. Their box of four mooncakes (S$68) includes: two pieces of Mala Chicken Floss Salted Egg with Low Sugar White Lotus Paste Mooncakes, as well as two Single Yolk Macadamia Nuts with Low Sugar White Lotus Paste Mooncakes.

The Mala Chicken Floss mooncake has a pleasant mild spicy note that elevates the salted-egg yolk’s savouriness, whilst the chicken floss offers an incredible mouth feel. Pre-order here.

12. Paradise Group is All About the Alcohol

One of the many unique mooncake selections in this extensive list comes from Paradise Group. Their Mid-Autumn mooncake collection features a Fruity Liqueur Snowskin Mooncake in addition to their White Peach with Prosecco and Cherry with Martell Noblige mooncakes. Their mooncakes are all filled with silky smooth white lotus seed paste and a chocolate truffle core, infused with different liqueurs.

Encasing each soft centre is a thin layer of crunchy chocolate shell made using premium, natural chocolate from Valrhona’s Inspiration. Excite your tastebuds with their selection of four flavours: Japanese Yuzu with Sake, Passionfruit with Choya, White Peach with Prosecco and Cherry Martell Noblige.

A box of eight retails at S$65.

13. St. Regis Singapore’s Yan Ting Restaurant Encapsulates Modern and Traditional

To please the classic connoisseur and satisfy the modern maestro, St. Regis Singapore’s Yan Ting Restaurant brings back their classic baked mooncakes in four flavours: White Lotus Paste (Single, Double or 4-Yolk), White Lotus Paste with Assorted Nuts and Yunnan Ham, or a healthier option with their Reduced Sugar White Lotus Paste with Macadamia Nuts.

Modern mooncake flavours are available in mini forms, great for anyone who finds finishing a whole mooncake a task. Their mini mooncake selection includes Black and White Sesame Paste, Salted Peanut Truffle, Pure Mao Shan Wang Durian, and new flavours of Royal Milk Tea Paste with Gula Melaka Truffle, Pandan Paste with Macadamia Nuts, and Yuzu Paste with Lemon Citrus.

The mooncakes come encased in St.Regis Singapore’s coveted glass box, perfect for gifting.

14. Madame Fan’s Modern Snowskin Mooncakes

The delightful repertoire of snowskin mooncakes by JW Marriott Singapore South Beach are created by modern Cantonese restaurant, Madame Fan.

Along with their signature Baked Blueberry Paste with Chia Seed mooncake, new additions such as a Green Apple with Soju Truffle, Mocha with Chocolate Truffle, Milk Tea with Bailey Truffle and Pineapple Cempedak join their mooncake ranks. A returning favourite is also their popular, Mao Shan Wang.

Their mooncake range comes in two palatial designed gift boxes—Blue Blossom, a marble box encased in royal blue cherry blossoms which signify love in Chinese culture, and Peranakan Teal, a vibrant presentation adorned with decorative Peranakan motifs, an ode to Singapore’s multi-cultural city.

15. Singapore Mariott Tang Plaza Hotel’s Mooncake And Champagne Bundle

Indulge in mélange baked and snowskin mooncakes masterfully crafted by award-winning restaurant, Wan Hao.

Choose from two gift sets: Wan Hao Premium Gift Set, which consists of Golden Black Truffle Baked Mooncakes with San Daniele Ham, Single Yolk and Pistachios, as well as a bottle of Laurent-Perrier Brut Champagne (375ml). The Wan Hao Limited Edition Gift Set on the other hand, comes with Rose Bird’s Nest with Golden Custard Paste snowskin mooncakes.

They are also offering a new baked mooncake flavour ‘Gai Zai Bing’ Green Bean Paste with Pumpkin Seed mooncake and a host of new snowskin mooncake flavours: Champagne Truffle with Milk Tea Green Bean Paste, Cognac Truffle with Chestnut Paste Snowskin, and a throwback to your childhood sweet with the White Rabbit Truffle with Cranberry Paste Mooncake.

With a wide array of mooncake selections to choose from for personal consumption or gifting, this list is bound to excite the tastebuds and awe receivers.