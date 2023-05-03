Running a successful restaurant is easy ‒ in theory. You serve food that is widely accepted to be delicious, serve it with service staff who are concerned and attentive to your clients’ needs, and ensure that the décor, the interior design and even the music you’re playing generally make people want to stay, or at least not make them want to leave. Humpback does all of the above really well.

They were closed for the past several months for renovations, but they’re now back ‒ refreshed, rejuvenated and with a new menu. Humpback’s legion of fans need not worry ‒ their signature oyster bar is still there, though in fancier new digs, but still serving the same fresh, high-quality oysters (S$8 each, minimum six per order) that Humpback is known for.

The varieties are the same ‒ the clean, crisp Hama Hama, the briny-sweet Summerstone and the earthy Blue Pool. But the seafood-centric menu has evolved, now neatly organised into Snacks and Bites, Small Plates, Large Plates and Desserts.

For starters, look out for the House-Cured Hamachi Pastrami (S$18) and the zesty Mussel Toast with Spicy Nduja (S$16, minimum two pieces). Winners among the small plates include the comfort food dish, Purple Clams with Toasted Koji and Green Asparagus (S$31) and the umami-sweet Red Prawn Tartare with Tosazu Jelly and Pomelo (S$26).

The large plates segment is where this menu truly shines, particularly in the inspired Marble Goby with Broccolini, Black Garlic and Mussels (S$52), a symphony of butter, juicy Australian mussels and immaculately pan-seared marble goby from Sumatra.

Humpback also features a diverse, playful wine menu that reads like a Spotify playlist, with over 60 labels in categories such as Itʼs (Almost) Always Sunny in Bukit Pasoh and The “Strawberry” Generation. The wine menu is specially curated by Marcus Tan, Principal Sommelier of Jigger & Pony Group. Pair this with the ʼ80s and ʼ90s music playing on their speakers and you get the perfect restaurant experience: unpretentious, welcoming ambience, amazing food and impeccable service.

Humpback is located at 18-20 Bukit Pasoh Road, Singapore 089834, tel: 9772 9896