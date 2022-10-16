The Tripadvisor community has spoken, and it’s really, really into hidden gems. Tripadvisor, the travel guidance platform, recently announced the results of its user-powered Travelers’ Choice Awards series, including 2022’s Best of the Best Hidden Gem Restaurants.

The awards include six different subcategories of restaurant types, including fine dining, everyday eats, quick bites, date night, picture-perfect restaurants, and a brand-new category: Hidden Gems.

“Although the Travelers’ Choice Awards typically represent the top-rated, most popular restaurants, Tripadvisor sought to showcase lesser-known spots and places locals love; hence, a brand-new subcategory revealing the best Hidden Gems,” a spokesperson for Tripadvisor shared.

The team at Tripadvisor created its lists by calculating the quality and quantity of reviews and ratings for restaurants on the website collected from July 1, 2021, through June 30, 2022. The calculations are specific to each award subcategory, and some decisions are made with an additional editorial vetting process, which you can read more about here.

So, where should you go to discover what’s new and next? According to Tripadvisor’s rankings, the number one hidden gem (though maybe not for long) on the planet is Green Point in Cusco, Peru, the No. 1 Hidden Gem on the planet in this inaugural award category. This plant-based restaurant has more than 2,000 “excellent” reviews on Tripadvisor, touting its stunning platting, gorgeous scenery, and even its tasty homemade beers.

“Dining out is an internationally beloved pastime: for many restaurant-goers, it’s frequenting their favourite neighbourhood eatery, and for others, it’s snagging a table at a top-rated restaurant on vacation,” Lauren Murphy, vice president, GM of hospitality solutions at Tripadvisor, shared in a statement provided to Food & Wine. “Tripadvisor’s Best of the Best Awards, decided by people who visited and reviewed these places in the past year, offers authentic recommendations for the best places to eat no matter the occasion!”

Other global Hidden Gems to make the list include IX CAT IK Mayan Cuisine in Valladolid, Mexico, Taberna el Sur in Madrid, Spain, La Locanda Gesu Vecchio in Naples, Italy, La Fiesta Restaurant in Doncaster, United Kingdom, Mivan Restaurant Cafe in Istanbul, Turkey, Indian Palace in Florence, Italy, La, Dolce Vita, Pipa in Praia da Pipa, Brazil, Tierra Roja Restaurant in Chia, Colombia, and Little India in Los Cristianos, Spain.

But you don’t have to traverse the globe to find a good hidden gem. Tripadvisor also calculated the top ten in the US.

Coming in at number one in the US is Joe’s At The Jepson, a café located inside the Telfair Museums’ Jepson Center in Savannah, Georgia. Tripadvisor reviewers fawn over its casual atmosphere and call it a stellar lunch spot, particularly for its paninis (the Silly Goose with pimento cheese, bacon, and turkey breast is a clear favourite), and its sweet cakes for an afternoon delight.

Others to make the US list include Mersea Restaurant & Bar in San Francisco, California, Seaside Cafe at the Mansion in Key West, Florida, Chubby’s Deli in Sevierville, Tennessee, Roadhouse Diner in Great Falls, Montana, Finelli’s Italian Villa in Altoona, Pennsylvania, Pickin Porch Grill in Branson, Missouri, Rocco’s NY Style Pizza by Mama D’s House in Branson, Missouri, Buxton Munch Company in Buxton, North Carolina, and Bakery Restaurant and Lounge in Niagara Falls, New York.

Want to eat at all the award-winning destinations? See all the winners, including the best in the world, here.

This story first appeared on www.foodandwine.com

(Credit for the hero and featured image: Courtesy of Tripadvisor)

© 2021. TI Inc. Affluent Media Group. All rights reserved. Licensed from FoodandWine.com and published with permission of Affluent Media Group. Reproduction in any manner in any language in whole or in part without prior written permission is prohibited.

Food & Wine and the Food & Wine Logo are registered trademarks of Affluent Media Group. Used under License.