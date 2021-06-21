Savour the best restaurant fare that Andaz Singapore’s restaurant and bars have to offer, all from the comfort of home. Their new online Takeaway Shop brings you closer to Andaz’s meal boxes and beverages, especially with their island-wide delivery.

Available through GrabFood, the Takeaway Shop allows you to whet your appetites with their signature S$20 meal boxes from their all-day dining restaurant, Alley on 25. Tuck into a delicate Oven-baked Barramundi, or sweet and savoury BBQ Pork Spare Ribs with delectable kicap manis sambal glaze.

Oven-Baked Barramundi BBQ Pork Spare Ribs Black Angus Beef Burger Pizza Diavola 1 2 3 4

The Black Angus Beef Burger with tangy pickled cucumber and garlic aioli, Margherita and Diavola Pizzas are also great alternatives for those looking for a heartier meal.

The Takeaway Shop allows you to transition from lunch to dinner, also offering delicious premium meals that are a perfect solution to a lazy date night in. From premium steakhouse 665 degrees F, indulge in the Jumbo Lump Crab Cake (S$13) with its crisp and lightly golden breaded exterior and chunks of high-grade crabmeat.

Beef Tenderloin Black Onyx Ribeye Broccolini With Shaved Parmesan 1 2 3

Follow your surf and turf journey with the restaurant’s Beef Tenderloin (S$48) and Black Onyx Ribeye (S$62), both served with chimichurri and green peppercorn sauce. New Zealand Lamb Chops (S$55) marinated in harissa sauce with a medley of peppers, spices and herbs are also available for those who want to take a trip through the Mediterranean.

Sides such as Grilled Broccolini (S$10) topped with generous shavings of Parmesan cheese, or lusciously smooth Mashed Potatoes (S$10) make it a full meal.

Raise a toast to a great night with great company and even greater food with a Delamotte Brut (S$120) or a Billecart Salmon Rose (S$175). A collection of red and white wines is also available.

With the range of dining offerings available, Andaz Singapore’s Takeaway Shop is bound to elevate meal times every day of the week.

(Images: Andaz Singapore)