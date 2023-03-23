Home > Food & Drink > Dining > Armani/Dolci Launches Limited Edition Pralines Just In Time For Ramadan
Armani/Dolci Launches Limited Edition Pralines Just In Time For Ramadan
Armani/Dolci Launches Limited Edition Pralines Just In Time For Ramadan

By: Richard Augustin, Mar 23 2023 4:43 pm

With the Holy month of Ramadan here, Armani/Dolci has found a perfect way to celebrate the occasion. For this year’s Ramadan, Armani/Dolci by Guido Gobino introduces a new dedicated collection: limited edition pralines.

Perfect for gifting or as an indulgent treat for the festive season, the limited edition pralines are presented in an elegant packaging inspired by the design of the Arab world. Made with white chocolate and wild berries, the delectable treats are delicately flavoured with Bulgarian rose. They come in boxes of 16, 36 or 64 chocolates, along with a selection of classic filled chocolates in various flavours, all strictly alcohol-free. Each of these Armani pralines feature the letter ‘A’ molded at the top, signifying the brand.

The specially designed packaging is inspired by a geometric print in soft shades that recalls a flower. The paper covering the boxes is closed with a grosgrain ribbon printed with the collection’s geometric motifs and a personalised tag in the shape of a stylised flower.

For those wanting to get their hand on this luxurious indulgent sweet treats, the limited edition pralines are now available on only in select markets. You can find them at Milan, Dubai, Tokyo and Kuwait City boutiques and also online at armanidolci.com.

(Images: Armani)

Richard Augustin
Digital Editor
Richard went from the confines of the kitchen working as a professional chef into the realm of media twenty years ago. In his two-decade career in writing, he has plied his trade in a number of regional print and digital media organisations in the lifestyle, in-flight, entertainment and finance space. When not busy chasing deadlines and writing stories for AugustMan, you can find him experimenting with recipes in his kitchen.
