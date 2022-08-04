Love a taste of Americana? Well, then you may want to check out this food guide.

After all, when the craving for good food and music hits, then a visit to some of these awesome all-American diners in Singapore will fit the bill. That’s why we’ve dedicated a whole guide to the uncovering this hearty experience.

But what exactly makes an all-American diner? The concept behind this unique breed of restaurants is simple: unpretentious greasy grub, set in a locale that’s dressed in checkered tiled flooring and seafoam green, complete with red booths made for a cosy night out with friends.

Yet the enduring appeal of the all-American diner is much more than its casual plates and vintage furniture. When it was first introduced, the diner was often located just off major interstate highways as a signal of rest and hospitality after a long journey. It was built primarily for the blue-collar crowd, with the main focus being to create cheap and fast food.

The meaning of the diner then ameliorated in the post-second world war boom: it became known as a homely, melting pot of people that saw travellers and locals alike. Many of the interior elements and dishes that were introduced in this period — including the iconic jukebox — became so popular that it has become quintessential to any diner.

We might not be able to get the true, authentic all-American diner experience here in Singapore, but that doesn’t mean we can’t enjoy the vibes at these inspired ones. Read on for the full list.

5 best all-American diners in Singapore for a smashin’ good time: