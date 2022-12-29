Chinese New Year comes rapidly in 2023, which is why you should get your bak kwa order in now. Here are some of the best places in Singapore to do so.

You won’t see the bigger brands on our best bak kwa in Singapore list. Not that they’re bad, but those companies are the McDonald’s of the pork jerky world, and this story is more about highlighting the independent stall owners and small chains up against Big Bak Kwa.

Among them are multiple stores named Kim – the Bak Kwa Kim Club, if you will. There’s also Chai Ho, a satay stall that sells bak kwa when Chinese New Year comes around, and Sang Hock Guan, which has been occupying a corner of Ang Mo Kio for decades.

Xishi is by a former dim sum chef turned bak kwa purveyor, while Hu Zhen Long started out selling sesame oil before turning to the more lucrative pork jerky. We also included options from modern food retailers such as The Marmalade Pantry, Goodwood Park Hotel and Century Bakkwa.

Best places to get the best bak kwa in Singapore this Chinese New Year:

