What better way to kickstart a lazy weekend morning than with brunch? Better yet, make that a bottomless brunch — you know, just to let loose and signal to your body that it’s finally the weekend and you are technically allowed to mute all your work chats. In Singapore, the bottomless brunch options are plenty. Here are some of the best picks, if you can’t decide.

For a Japanese-style brunch that focuses on the food, head to Collyer Quay and check out the bottomless brunch at Kinki. The menu features an array of favourites like sashimi, sushi, plus hot and cold mains at a fantastic price point that’s truly hard to beat. If you’re looking for brunch with a view, head to the rooftop of the iconic Marina Bay Sands and feast at the bottomless brunch at Ce La Vi. Here, you’ll take in the stunning views of the city and Marina Bay you get to wash it all down with free-flow Prosecco and cocktails.

So grab your friends and indulge in endless refills of delicious food and drinks at some of the best bottomless brunches in Singapore.

Where to find the best bottomless brunches in Singapore:

(Hero and featured image credit: Raffles Hotel Singapore)

This story first appeared here.