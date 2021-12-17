Holland Village boasts one of the best selections of cafés and restaurants on the island.
After all, it is one of few central locations in Singapore where you can get everything done: you have the convenience of every bank at your fingertips, there’s a dog groomer’s, and even a selection of grocers to get your shopping for the week sorted at.
Looking for a leisurely stroll around some beautiful art galleries and artisanal shops? Holland Village’s got that too. This, coupled with a whole host of restaurants, makes the quaint neighbourhood truly one of the best places to be.
If you find the main Holland Village area a little too crowded for your taste, dart over to Chip Bee Gardens, a leafy residential area just across the road. The dreamy enclave is also home to gourmet cafés that are worth a visit as well.
From charming Italian joints to casual dessert establishments, read on for the full list of dining options in the area for your perusal.
(This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Singapore.)
8 best cafés and restaurants at Holland Village to stop by at this weekend:
Feast on time-honoured Italian dishes at La Nonna. This quiet joint has a steady following from loyal fans that find themselves here time and time again for their mouthwatering dishes. If it’s your first time at La Nonna, give their crowd favourites like the La Nonna Pizza, the Crabmeat Linguine and the Agnello (Oven Roasted Lamb Rack) a go.
Singapore’s favourite bagel place, Two Men Bagel House has landed within Holland Village to satisfy hungry diners. Apart from hearty options like the K-Town Gim, a generous combination of Braised Short Plate, Swiss, Asian Pickles, Gochugara Sauerkraut, Mojo Sauce, you can also customise your order to create the ultimate bagel.
D’Good Cafe is one of Holland Village’s most popular casual cafes: the cosy joint not only serves classics like the Bacon Carbonara for a casual meal out, they also have an intimate rooftop area that serves a whole host of cocktails infused with their own teas and coffees.
Handcrafted ice-cream and artisanal treats? Yes, please. Sunday Folks is one of the places to get your dessert fix if you’re in the area. With classic ice-cream options like the Earl Grey Lavender and Sea Salt Gula Melaka as well as more interesting ones like the Kaya Toast, each bite is a sweet treat to end of any meal.
For more causal Italian offerings, head to Da Paolo Pizza Bar. Here, find a neat selection of handmade pizzas, with each thin-crust made from slowly leavened, hand-stretched and then stone-baked dough. Apart from tomato-based classics, they also have white-based options for the cheese-lover in you.
What better way to start the morning than with a stack of warm, fluffy pancakes? Here, the pancakes are made from 7 different finely selected grains that are homegrown in the Kyushu province, as well as 100-percent Kyushu buttermilk powder, which gives the breakfast staple a richness you’ll hardly find elsewhere. Flavours like Berry-licious and Matcha Tiramisu are favourites here, but we suggest checking out the Matcha Mont Blanc Pancakes for a decadent twist. If you’re feeling something savoury instead, hit up the Eggs Benedict or Croque Madame Pancake instead.
(Image credit: @victoriainstadiary)
Any coffee snob would’ve heard of % Arabica by now. The Japanese café joins the remarkable list of coffee shops worth visiting at Holland Village with its minimalist interiors, delicious pastries, and of course, great coffee. You won’t go wrong with a latte here, but opt for its sweeter cousin, the Spanish latte here, mixed with condensed milk for a mellow sweetness.
Original Sin is Singapore’s first and only Mediterranean vegetarian restaurant, and you can find them right here in the Holland Village area. They’ve been serving delectable veggie dishes since 1997, which is a huge testament to their consistent, quality fare in Singapore’s competitive dining scene. If it’s your first foray into the diner, we recommend favourites like the Bosco Misto, a beautiful blend of spinach, feta, and tofu patties blanketed with crushed almonds and sesame seeds.