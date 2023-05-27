It has everything that makes up a hip district in Singapore: street art, imaginative desserts and trendy coffee joints in heritage shophouses, just without the crowds. For a weekend of exploration, delicious food, and aromatic coffee, check out these best cafes in Everton Park.

Located at the southwest corner of Tanjong Pagar, Everton Park is a historic neighbourhood that was settled during the early 1900s. Much of the area is characterised by residential shophouses that feature an eclectic mix of Chinese, Malay and European design elements, with a sprinkling of Art Deco and Modern styles. Since 1991, the district forms part of the Blair Plain conversation area. It was even voted one of the world’s most beautiful streets in 2022.

Today, the neighbourhood is abuzz with some of the best contemporary cafes in Singapore, each of which significantly add to Everton Park’s chic vibe. You’ll get craft coffee, French pastries, and boozy ice cream. Craft beer and thoughtfully made cookies are also on the menu, together with French-Japanese bakes and handmade pasta. Those who want to experience refined Japanese sweets will also find a cafe there that’s dedicated to the art, so there’s truly something for everyone.

For brunch, desserts, and everything in between, check out these 10 best cafes in Everton Park this weekend: