Where To Go For The Most Indulgent, Decked-Out French Toast In Singapore
Where To Go For The Most Indulgent, Decked-Out French Toast In Singapore
Food & Drink

Where To Go For The Most Indulgent, Decked-Out French Toast In Singapore

By Jethro Kang, Jul 14 2022 2:00 pm

You can have it for breakfast, for brunch and even dessert. Such is the versatility of the humble French toast.

Essentially a thick slice of bread soaked in custard, pan-fried, doused with powdered sugar and drizzled with a sweetener such as honey or maple syrup, the dish has long since taken an indulgent turn. And fortunately for us, there are several cafes in Singapore that really know how to make a great serving of French toast.

But before we jump into where you need to go, let’s look at why this dish resonates so well with diners. Some historians point out that French toast was first enjoyed in the Roman empire as far back as 5th century AD.

Delicious History

The recipe itself was created to utilise stale bread. Cooks would dip old, dry bread into an egg and milk mixture before pan frying it in oil or butter. The added moisture allowed cooks to creatively use the left over bread. The addition of sweeteners and fruit also transformed the dish into an indulgent treat.

Over time, the recipe would spread across Europe. In France, the dish became known as ‘pain perdu’ (lost bread), and it immediately struck a chord with the people. As the popularity of ‘pain perdu’ grew, it was gradually referred to as French toast, due its perceived country of origin.

That said, there are many variations to the dish, some refer to the recipe as ‘Bombay toast’ or ‘Spanish toast’. In fact even the classic ‘Croque Monsieur’ serves as a hearty savoury variation to the classic recipe. Today, French toast is perennial favourite amongst diners, especially the brunch crowd.

Stale bread has made way for more delicious and indulgent breads such as Brioche, Sourdough, Challah and French bread. Regardless of what bread serves as the base, innovative restaurants continue to elevate the dish by inserting their own indomitable style. If you’re looking to dig into some delicious French toast here in Singapore, we may just have a few suggestions for you.

Halcyon & Crane, for instance, encrusts theirs in cereal crisp. Tolido’s dish has stout-glazed bacon. Wild Honey turns to panettone with salted caramel mascarpone and hazelnut toffee. See below for where to find them.

8 Best cafes in Singapore for delicious French toast

(Hero and featured image credits: @tolidosnook / Facebook & @elixirboutiqueroasters / Facebook)

01
Elixir Boutique Roasters
10 Jln Serene, #01-03A, Singapore 258748
Website here
6314 2247
Elixir Boutique Roasters

Elixir’s Brûlée French Toast (S$18) has been on the cafe’s menu since it opened. Now part of their signatures, they take a thick slice of brioche, dip it in custard, caramelise it until the edges are crispy, and joined by a heaping of fresh, seasonal fruits. You can have it with a scoop of Madagascar vanilla bean gelato costs S$4 more; for us, it’s never optional.

Thursdays to Tuesdays, 8.30am to 4pm

Walk-ins only.

02
Forty Hands (Tiong Bahru)
78 Yong Siak St, Singapore 163078
Website here
6225 8545
Forty Hands (Tiong Bahru)

On Facebook, Forty Hands calls it “Singapore’s most EXTRA French toast,” but the dish was never an exercise in restraint in the first place. So it’s fitting that they went all out on their Banana Bacon French Toast (S$19): brioche joins caramelised banana and streaky bacon in a party dressed up with maple syrup. Available only at their Tiong Bahru location.

Weekdays, 7am to 5.30pm
Weekends, 7:30am to 6.30pm

 

03
Halcyon & Crane
290 Orchard Rd, #03-09 The Paragon, Singapore 238859
Website here
9727 5121
Book here
Halcyon & Crane

For a crunchy rendition of the dish, order Halcyon & Crane’s Crispy French Toast (S$13 for 2, S$17 for 3). Almost hash brown in appearance, the cafe at Paragon encrusts a slab of brioche in cereal, then plates it with smooth Chantilly cream and fresh berries. A pour of maple syrup makes it even more divine.

Sundays to Thursdays, 9am to 8pm
Fridays and Saturdays, 9am to 10pm

(Image credit: @natoeats / Instagram)

04
One Man Coffee
215R Upper Thomson Rd, Singapore 574349
Website here
9658 1685
One Man Coffee

Yes, the brews are excellent at One Man Coffee, but they are deft at brunch items too. One of the highlights is the French Toast (S$17), which pairs toasted brioche with caramelised banana, strawberries, blueberries, candied walnuts, and salted caramel sauce. If it’s a hot day, an optional scoop of vanilla ice cream (S$4) helps beat the heat.

Wednesdays to Mondays, 9am to 4pm

Walk-ins only

05
The Fabulous Baker Boy
28 Aliwal St, #01-01, Singapore 199918
Website here
8951 7716
Book here
The Fabulous Baker Boy

Your doctor probably would not recommend The Fabulous Baker Boy’s “Heart Attack” French Toast (S$18). It is decadently dangerous: sourdough brioche is dunked in a batter of eggs and cream, deep fried, then dredged in cinnamon sugar. A final soaking of maple syrup makes a cardiologist wince, but a side of berries can’t hurt, right?

Tuesdays to Fridays, 11am to 9.30pm
Saturdays, 9am to 9.30pm
Sundays, 9.30am to 6.30pm

 

06
Toby's Estate Coffee Roasters
8 Rodyk St, Singapore 238216
Website here
6636 7629
Toby's Estate Coffee Roasters

This Australian cafe takes the dish seriously enough to name it after their founder. One of their food menu’s signatures, Toby’s French Toast (S$16.50) brings together eggy brioche with berry compote and a side of espresso-inflected bacon. Finished, of course, with maple syrup.

Daily, 7.30am to 5pm

Walk-ins only

(Image credit: @the__nettes / Instagram)

07
Tolido's Espresso Nook
462 Crawford Ln, #01-63, Singapore 190462
Website here
6293 0382
Book here
Tolido's Espresso Nook

Beer, bacon, and maple syrup: that’s Tolido’s approach to the dish. The laidback cafe serves their Stout-glazed Bacon French Toast (S$18) all day, which brings together fluffy brioche stuffed with mascarpone, topped with Guinness-slicked bacon strips, and drizzled with maple syrup.

Thursdays to Tuesdays, 8am to 5pm

08
Wild Honey
Website here
Wild Honey

Wild Honey offers French toast with a global flair. The Persian (S$26; available at Mandarin Gallery and South Beach outlets) involves Starter Lab sourdough brioche with Damson plum and rosewater compote, lemon myrtle creme Anglaise, and a garnish of pistachio labne and rose petals. There’s also the savoury Parisienne (S$25; available at Mandarin Gallery and South Beach outlets), which comprises of ham, gruyere, and Dijon mustard, and topped with fried egg and Hollandaise.

Over at their Scotts Square branch, they serve the Boulevard St Michael (S$25): with double baked cheese and spinach soufflé, parmesan-crumbed poached egg, slow roasted tomato, grilled bacon, and tomato chutney. The Brittany (S$26) reimagines panettone with chocolate hazelnut filling, salted caramel mascarpone, hazelnut toffee, and salted caramel sauce.

Locations in Mandarin Gallery, Scotts Square, and South Beach. Click on the links to book.

breakfast brunch Cafes dining Dining Guide dining out restaurants
written by.
Jethro Kang

Subscribe to the magazine

Subscribe Now
You May Also Like.
Follow us @Augustman
Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.