You can have it for breakfast, for brunch and even dessert. Such is the versatility of the humble French toast.

Essentially a thick slice of bread soaked in custard, pan-fried, doused with powdered sugar and drizzled with a sweetener such as honey or maple syrup, the dish has long since taken an indulgent turn. And fortunately for us, there are several cafes in Singapore that really know how to make a great serving of French toast.

But before we jump into where you need to go, let’s look at why this dish resonates so well with diners. Some historians point out that French toast was first enjoyed in the Roman empire as far back as 5th century AD.

Delicious History

The recipe itself was created to utilise stale bread. Cooks would dip old, dry bread into an egg and milk mixture before pan frying it in oil or butter. The added moisture allowed cooks to creatively use the left over bread. The addition of sweeteners and fruit also transformed the dish into an indulgent treat.

Over time, the recipe would spread across Europe. In France, the dish became known as ‘pain perdu’ (lost bread), and it immediately struck a chord with the people. As the popularity of ‘pain perdu’ grew, it was gradually referred to as French toast, due its perceived country of origin.

That said, there are many variations to the dish, some refer to the recipe as ‘Bombay toast’ or ‘Spanish toast’. In fact even the classic ‘Croque Monsieur’ serves as a hearty savoury variation to the classic recipe. Today, French toast is perennial favourite amongst diners, especially the brunch crowd.

Stale bread has made way for more delicious and indulgent breads such as Brioche, Sourdough, Challah and French bread. Regardless of what bread serves as the base, innovative restaurants continue to elevate the dish by inserting their own indomitable style. If you’re looking to dig into some delicious French toast here in Singapore, we may just have a few suggestions for you.

Halcyon & Crane, for instance, encrusts theirs in cereal crisp. Tolido’s dish has stout-glazed bacon. Wild Honey turns to panettone with salted caramel mascarpone and hazelnut toffee. See below for where to find them.

8 Best cafes in Singapore for delicious French toast

(Hero and featured image credits: @tolidosnook / Facebook & @elixirboutiqueroasters / Facebook)