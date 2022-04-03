The Different Types Of Chee Cheong Fun And Where To Find Them In Singapore

Brunch fare gets heaps of love nowadays, but for something just as tasty, comforting and cheap, there’s always chee cheong fun, which you can get from these 10 best stalls in Singapore.
A Cantonese dish typically consumed at breakfast, chee cheong fun is a rice noodle roll that is thick in length and thin in depth. It’s made by mixing rice flour with water until it thickens, then a shallow layer is poured into a pan and steamed. Once cooked, it’s rolled into a tube and cut.
Chee cheong fun can be eaten in a variety of ways. Most of the places below serve the plain version with chilli and soy sauces, and other classic combinations such as you tiao, prawn and char siu. Then there are variations like smoked duck from Rice & Roll and curry chicken from Anson Town. Check them out below.
(Hero and featured image credit: Chef Wei HK Cheong Fun)
10 places in Singapore for the best chee cheong fun:
It’s chee cheong fun by the way of Malaysia at Anson Town, which offers them Ipoh-style. Unlike the saucy ones from Hong Kong, theirs is dry and topped with green chilli, which you can have with curry chicken or curry pig skin.
S$4 to S$4.50
Wednesdays to Mondays, 9am to 8pm
(Image credit: @sgfoodinlocal)
Chee Cheong Fun Club makes their rice rolls from scratch and dresses it either with traditional black sauce or local condiments such as curry and laksa. Top it with crispy beancurd skin and fish ball for an array of textures.
S$2.50 to S$4
Tuesdays to Saturdays, 7.30am to 2pm
Sundays, 8.30am to 2pm
(Image credit: @gnilray)
Leung worked as a Raffles Hotel pastry and dim sum chef since 1991 before manning his own joint last year. His smooth cheong fun are made from rice milled daily at his stall, and his handmade sauces are savoury yet restrained, letting the superb rice rolls shine.
S$2.80 to S$4.50
Tuesdays to Sundays, 7am to 2pm
(Image credit: Chef Leung 梁师傅肠粉/Facebook)
Chef Wei takes after Chef-Owner Thoo Chang Wei, whose 20-year career spans renowned dim sum restaurants like Peach Garden. He brings his experience solely to rice rolls here, which are made-to-order, thin and smooth, with fresh, crunchy prawns or savoury bits of mushroom.
S$3 to S$5
Daily, 7am to 9pm
(Image credit: Chef Wei Hk Cheong Fun)
Duo Ji specialises in only two items, yam cake and chee cheong fun. The texture of the rice rolls is silky and the sauce is a star: a blend of light soy, sesame oil, sweet sauce and chilli sauce with a hint of prawn paste. They sell out quickly, so go early.
S$1.50 to S$3
Tuesdays, Thursdays to Sundays, 7am to 10am
(Image credit: @cyberk13)
Jia Ji only serves the regular chee cheong fun without any stuffing, but it’s a stand out. It’s thin and delicate, with a rice fragrance complemented by the luscious soy sauce.
S$2
Thursdays to Tuesdays, 6am to 10pm
(Image credit: @staceyt14)
Freshly made rice rolls are the order of the day at Pin Wei, which hand makes them daily. They’re soft and velvety with the right amount of chew, and padded with a rich umami sauce. Opt for the scallop version when you’re feeling indulgent.
S$3 to S$6
Thursdays to Tuesdays, 6.30am to 2pm
(Image credit: @streetfoodeats)
Rice & Roll’s cheong fun come from stone-milled rice and handmade fresh daily. They have a wide range of fillings from mala to smoked duck, or try the signature Egg Trio, which includes a trifecta of century egg, salted duck egg and chicken egg between silky rolls.
S$2.80 to S$5.50
Tuesdays to Sundays, 8.30am to 2pm
(Image credit: @the_xw)
Teck Hin’s “delicious” chee cheong fun is only available in the plain rendition, but it’s characteristically smooth, silky and gently chewy, complemented by a heady, aromatic sauce. Go as early as possible as they sell out fast.
S$2.50 to S$4.50
Mondays to Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays, 6.30am to 12pm
(Image credit: @armedwithafork / Instagram)
Yin Ji is a heritage brand that began in Guangzhou during the 1950s and still maintains the traditional way of making rice rolls. They use a cloth during steaming, which they say gives the rolls its smooth texture, and make their own soy-based sauce. A large selection of fillings are available, from classic you tiao and char siew to popular flavours like salted egg yolk.
S$4.50 to S$8.50
Mondays, 9.30am to 4pm
Tuesdays to Saturdays, 9.30am to 7pm
This story was first published on Lifestyle Asia Singapore.