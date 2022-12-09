The Best Christmas Desserts In Singapore To Indulge In This Season

Log cakes may be the predictable and fail-proof after-dinner treat this festive season, but it’s really these best Christmas desserts in Singapore that will take your celebration to new heights.
Not only do they taste delicious, these Christmas desserts are also usually really snackable, which means you can sneak in a bite or two before your Christmas roast.
This year, we’re featuring a whole medley of treats with festive flavours that you’re sure to enjoy. Think donuts, cruffins, cookies, tarts, and even an edible wreath to be shared with family and friends. Read on for the full list of our favourites.
The best Christmas desserts in Singapore to fall in love with this year:
Leckerbaer’s småkager is good for just about anytime of the year, but you’d probably want to give their new rotation of Christmas specials a go. Available from now to 31 December, highlights on the list includes a chocolate dolloped with hibiscus meringue on a chewy chocolate cake, as well as a Christmas-spiced salted caramel crowned on dark chocolate coated butter cookies. We’re glad the all-time favourite Milk is on the rotation list as well. The box has also been designed with a wintry version of Copenhagen’s iconic Nyhavn River, and is available in boxes of 4, 8, 12, and 16.
Mr Holmes Bakehouse’s new donuts of the season are probably one of our favourites this festive season. The Box of 6 (S$36++) comes with three cruffins and three donuts that are sure to impress any guest at your next Christmas gathering. Think Pecan Butterscotch, Hazelnut Praline and Raspberry Cheesecake for your cruffins and refreshing mix of Yuzu Orange Blossom and Strawberry Lemonade for donuts. The last donut flavour, Smores, was a crowd favourite amongst us, packed with honey graham and chocolate ganache cream and topped with a dried torched meringue.
Pâtisserie CLÉ is bringing back their popular Christmas Gift Box ($88), complete with familiar favourites and new flavours for the whole family to enjoy. The Rudolph (whiskey ganache, hazelnut praline, chocolate mousse) and Noelle Tart (sesame sponge, matcha cream, raspberry jam) are back again this year, and we are particularly excited to try the brand-new Santa’s Hat, lovingly crafted with pistachio mousse, cherry jam and pistachio crumble.
Tablescape is bringing a wreath you can actually feast on this Christmas. The Rum & Raisin Wreath Platter features a delightful ring of aromatic, house-made brioche buns that have been studded with rum-infused raisins and topped with mixed nuts, candy cane and marmalade. If you’d like to take it up a notch, and we highly suggest you do, get the Charcuterie Rum & Raisin Xmas Wreath instead: on top of the regular wreath platter, it features cured hams, mortadella, salami, bleu, asiago and brie too.
To be completely honest, we’re sometimes at a loss when it comes to Christmas dessertS, but it can be a hassle to get them all in order. With the LOVE hamper from Andaz Singapore, however, we don’t have to worry too much. It comes with a medley of festive delights like minced fruit pie, pink salt caramel drinking chocolate, a stollen, a bottle of champagne and more.
While we’ve got a whole list of log cakes ready for your perusal, maybe you’d like to give another one within the same family a try. The Framboise Mousse Cake from Sofitel Singapore City Centre is one we’re still thinking about today — the light and refreshing blush pink number comes with layers of almond sponge, raspberry jam, raspberry inspiration cream, raspberry jelly, and Opalys vanilla mousse, perfect for a tropical Christmas at home.
Got a foodie in your life but you’re not sure what to get them this Christmas? Don’t fret — you just need to get a hamper from Origin + Bloom and you should be all settled. Here, they offer three different sizes ranging from S$78 to S$328, each one thoughtfully curated with festive favourites like mini stollens, chocolate coated nuts and gingerbread man, and complementary gifts ranging from hot chocolate mix and champagne to reusable tumblers and cutleries.