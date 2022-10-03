Not really hungry, but craving something light to fill your tummy up till your next official meal? You’re looking at a plate of chwee kueh. Here’s where you’ll find the best versions in Singapore.

The steamed rice cakes are a local hawker staple here, and has a name loosely translated to “water cakes”, thanks to its differing ratios of rice flour and water mixed together, before being steamed in aluminium cups to form their signature disc shape after they’re cooked. Depending on this magical ratio, the rice cake becomes firmer or softer, and the recipe greatly depends on the chwee kueh stall that makes it.

While many might say that the heritage Teochew cakes are tasteless on their own without the topping of the salty-sweet preserved radish and chilli sauce, we beg to differ. A good chwee kueh will carry the aroma of rice, with a gentle sweetness that broken-down starch usually brings. Besides, it’s perfect for breakfast, as afternoon tea, or post-dinner snack. Which is why we’ve scoured the island for our favourites.

In no particular order, read on for the best chwee kuehs in Singapore.

Where to find the best chwee kueh in Singapore:

(Hero and featured image credit: Jian Bo Shui Kueh)

This story was first published on Lifestyle Asia Singapore