You either love it, or hate it.
No doubt, durian is polarising, but whether you’re ordering it for your loved ones or for a full-on feast by yourself, we’ve sorted out the best durian delivery services in Singapore for you.
There are only two camps when it comes to this prickly fruit: you’re either intoxicated with even a whiff of the strong aroma, or your face immediately morphs into disgust. Needless to say, we, like the majority of Singaporeans, fall into the former category.
The durian season is picking up again, and it’s expected to last all the way through August and September this year. And although you can satisfy your cravings with durian-made products such as ice-cream, cake and so on, truth be told nothing beats tucking into a freshly cut fruit.
While you can head to one of the many fruit stands along the roads of Geylang now, sometimes you just want to get as close as we can get to a bite of the rich, creamy fruit without leaving the comfort of your home. Besides, nobody likes a stinky bus or car. Here are all the stalls that are delivering the King of Fruit right to your doorstep.
Bookmark these durian delivery services in Singapore:
(Hero and featured image credit: simonlong/Getty Images)
This story was first published on Lifestyle Asia Singapore
99 Old Trees Durian is one of the most famous durian deliveries in town, and what sets them apart from others is that they get their goods from farms directly. By cutting out the middlemen, these fresh, high-quality products are shipped to your doorstep at the most affordable price possible. Besides that, the durian are sold by their weight in boxes rather than the whole fruit with the husk for full transparency. Islandwide delivery is available at S$9.90, free for orders above S$150.
Whether you’re buying for yourself or for the whole family to enjoy, Durian Plantation has got you covered. They sell varieties like Red Prawn, Mao Shan Wang and Golden Phonenix in packets of 400g to 1kg, so you can try out different options without worrying about waste. While they deliver daily, do note that orders will arrive within one to three days.
Mao Shan Wang takes the top spot in our hearts, but Red Prawn comes in at a close second. If you’re hankering for some just as we are, we recommend getting a taste of the orangey-red flesh from Fruit Monkeys. The ones here are also de-husked, vacuum-packed, and sealed for freshness, and are sourced directly from farmers in Malaysia.
Prompt delivery and incredibly fresh durians just some reasons why customers of Huat Yuan keep coming back for more. From varieties like the favourite Mao Shan Wang and Red Prawn to others like Black Gold, you’ll definitely be spoilt for choice with the selection here. Free delivery is available for purchases above S$50.
With a name like Top Durian Station, you already know that they’ll deliver only the best durians around. The dehusked durians come in 400 grams per box, and diners can choose between a selection of Old Tree MSW, D13, A13 and Red Prawn when placing their order. There is a S$10 discount with a minimum spend of S$130 with the code “bestdurian130”.
If you’re familiar with the durian delivery scene in Singapore, you might have heard of Durian Kaki. The company was formed by a group of young durian lovers, with a mission to provide the best durians in town. The menu changes with availability, and some species they’ve brought to guests include Jin Feng, X.O, MSW and D13/1. A S$5 delivery charge is applicable for orders with a minimum purchase of three boxes.
The Durian Story was founded in 2017 to change the durian market in Singapore, and to provide reliable quality durians at reasonable price points. By sourcing fresh, quality fruit from various plantations in Malaysia, the company ensures that each diner gets only the best. A flat shipping rate of S$10 is applicable to all orders, but if you’re willing to impart the lingering smell on your car seats, pick-up is available as well.
Unlike most durian delivery websites, 227 Katong Durian updates their Facebook page daily with what’s in stock, so guests have to check in regularly if they’re looking to grab their hands on some of the best offerings. Mao Shan Wang may be the crowd favourite for its bittersweet flesh, but those who frequent 227 Katong Durian will never miss out on the soft custard-like textures of the D13. For a flat fee of S$12, you’ll be able to get your hands on the prickly fruit within the day, but do take note that the last order cut-off time is 7pm if you want your durians delivered within the same day.
Prying the flesh out of the durian husk is difficult without the right tools at home, but don’t fret. The Durian Times has done the hardest bit for you and packed the seeds straight into neat boxes for your convenience. Prices range depending on the durian’s seasonality, but be assured that each box comes with some of the most flavourful flesh you’ll find around. Same day islandwide delivery is available at a flat fee of S$10. Express delivery within the hour will set you back an extra $20.
(Image credit: @earn.to.eat via Instagram)