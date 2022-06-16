You either love it, or hate it.

No doubt, durian is polarising, but whether you’re ordering it for your loved ones or for a full-on feast by yourself, we’ve sorted out the best durian delivery services in Singapore for you.

There are only two camps when it comes to this prickly fruit: you’re either intoxicated with even a whiff of the strong aroma, or your face immediately morphs into disgust. Needless to say, we, like the majority of Singaporeans, fall into the former category.

The durian season is picking up again, and it’s expected to last all the way through August and September this year. And although you can satisfy your cravings with durian-made products such as ice-cream, cake and so on, truth be told nothing beats tucking into a freshly cut fruit.

While you can head to one of the many fruit stands along the roads of Geylang now, sometimes you just want to get as close as we can get to a bite of the rich, creamy fruit without leaving the comfort of your home. Besides, nobody likes a stinky bus or car. Here are all the stalls that are delivering the King of Fruit right to your doorstep.

Bookmark these durian delivery services in Singapore:

