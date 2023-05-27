Back to office does not have to mean back to bland meals thanks to these best food places at Republic Plaza.

Located in the middle of Raffles City, Republic Plaza stands at 280 metres tall and was Singapore’s highest skyscraper, a title it shared with the neighbouring One Raffles Place and UOB Plaza until Tanjong Pagar Centre dethroned them all.

Most of Republic Plaza’s food is housed in the office building’s basement. There, you will find Pita House and its generous falafel sandwich, poké bowls of fish and vegetables from Pokomi, and Japanese grilled meats on rice at Subarashii Shokudo. Joining them are Tangled, which makes their pastas fresh daily, and The Herbal Bar’s nourishing Chinese soups.

On the first floor, Heybo serves grain bowls of soba and quinoa with an eye on nutrition, and Gretl’s burgers speak with a German accent. Nalati offers a respite from the hustle with a lush, calming space together with Asian and Western delights, while Bar A Vin lets you have a cheeky glass of wine with bar bites in between meetings.

Republic Plaza is located at 9 Raffles Pl, Republic Plaza, Singapore 048619.

(Hero and feature images credits: Tangled (Pasta To Go); HANS IM GLÜCK German Burgergrill – Singapore / Facebook)

Best food places at Republic Plaza