Gelato is the superior heat-wave beating dessert, which is probably why this guide to the best gelato in Singapore will serve you well all year round.
Now, for the uninitiated, gelato isn’t a synonym for ice-cream. While they both share the same main ingredients (dairy, sugar, and air), the proportions used to make these two desserts result in a completely different taste and texture.
We won’t bore you with the specifics of cream, air or milk ratio, but we’ll just leave you with some facts: gelato is much silkier and denser in texture, and packs a lot more flavour than your average scoop of ice cream. Sounds perfect for a hot, humid afternoon? We thought so too.
We’ve highlighted 10 gelato spots in Singapore that’ll feed your sweet tooth craving, from heartland gems to more central spots in areas like Gardens by the Bay and 313 Somerset. Apart from classic flavours like chocolate, strawberry, and pistachio, some of these locales taken it one step further by incorporating unique flavours into their menu such as Chrysanthemum Goji Berries, and Pineapple Sichuan Pepper. Others like Vanda Desserts have transformed the gelato experience even further by wrapping their scoops in thin, chewy mochi for the ultimate dessert.
If you need to cool down from the heat, here’s where to go.
(Hero and featured image credit: @bopgelato/Instagram)
10 best gelato spots in Singapore today:
This story was first published on Lifestyle Asia Singapore
Gelato Labo churns out small-batch flavours of the sweet treat with fresh fruits, and is dedicated to sourcing local and organic ingredients where possible to create the best gelato possible. Don’t expect your regular hazelnut and vanilla flavours here either; dig into scoops of unique Japanese-inspired flavours like the vegan Yamanashi Peach & Lemongrass and the creamy Sakura Smoke, Artichoke & Pear Compote.
If you’re a waffle fanatic, the cafe also has Tokyo Mochi Waffles that meld the perfect ratio of crispy exterior to chewy filling, best enjoyed with your gelato.
(Image credit: @gelatolabo via Instagram)
Dopa Dopa has been making waves in Singapore’s gelato scene for it’s authentic, hand-made sticky scoops of gelato. Here, you’ll find only eight flavours at any point of time: the shop is committed to making them fresh to keep the quality top-notch. We recommend pairing the dense, chewy gelatos with the diner’s buttery croissants, best washed down with a hot cuppa joe on the side.
(Image credit: @dopadopa.sg via Instagram)
Started by two fine pastry chefs, Eric and Mandeep, who had stints in Blue Hill at Stone Barns in New York and Le Clarence in Paris before meeting in the now-defunct Cheek By Jowl, Monarchs & Milkweed is the place to be for stellar gelato. Here, the innovative chefs conjure flavours like Brown Butter Sage, Burnt White Chocolate, and Sea Salt, as well as sudachi with pink peppercorn. Fortune favours the bold here, so be adventurous with your gelato choices.
(Image credit: @monarchsandmilkweedgelato)
Birds of Paradise Gelato Boutique, better known as BOP to fans, has been one of the most hyped-up gelato joints in Singapore, and rightfully so. From the establishment’s freshly made thyme cones to botanical flavours like Spiced Pear, you’re guaranteed to feel like you’ve stepped into a garden with every bite. If you’re more of a traditionalist, the rich Midnight Gianduja is a beautiful chocolate flavour that’s sure to satisfy.
(Image credit: @bopgelato via Instagram)
It’s easy to pass Denzy Gelato by without a second glance. It is, after all, nestled in a quiet corner between Junction 8 and Bishan Mall. Inside, however, lies some of the best gelatos in town. Don’t take it from us, the inconspicuous, neighbourhood gelateria won the title of “Singapore’s Best Gelato” in 2019. If you’re not sure what to order from the wide range of flavours, the crowd favourite Roasted Bronte Pistachio and the Whisky & Salted Pecan Brittle is always a good choice.
(Image credit: @denzygelato via Instagram)
This homegrown gelato name is a supplier behind many well-known F&B establishments and hotels in Singapore, so you won’t go wrong here. You’ll find a whole slew of gelato choices that range from local favourites like Mao Shan Wang Durian to unique combinations like Wild Honey Chamomile. Can’t get enough? Momolato has gelato cakes available for order too.
(Image credit:@momolatosg via Instagram)
Vanda Botanical Desserts is the latest gelato contender in Singapore, and it’s already drawing long queues. Here, the gelateria at Orchard Road spotlights tropical botanical flavours alongside locally inspired and classic favourites, each scoop wrapped in a thin, chewy layer of mochi skin for a textural twist. Every flavour here is also made using traditional gelato making techniques by Italian Chef Loris Massimini, who learnt the craft from the legendary Manuele Presenti of Chiccheria Gelateria. Here, diners can expect flavours like Chrysanthemum Goji Berries, Coconut Pandan, and Yogurt Raspberries.
(Image credit: Vanda Botanical Desserts)
Italian gelato shines here at the newly revamped Dolcetto. Here, diners can feast on an medley of housemade gelato made with premium Italian ingredients, which includes classics like Stracciatella and Pistachio to interesting bites of Cantaloupe Melon that’s topped with Crispy Parma Proscuitto. Some of our choice picks here include the refereeing Amalfi Lemon & Basil, as well as the rich Noto Almond & Amaretto.
(Image credit: Dolcetto)
Milk & Honey should be a familiar favourite for those living in the East, especially if they are regulars of the popular Bedok 85 Market. Here, diners are treated to a no frills gelato experience — they’ve got a line-up of trendier flavours such as matcha and red bean, black sesame, and speculoos, as well as classics like mint chocolate, strawberry and earl grey. If you really can’t pick, we suggest going for the namesake flavour, Milk & Honey, a creamy concoction topped with sweet, crunchy honeycomb.
(Image credit: @milkandhoneygelato via Instagram
Situated at the green outdoor space at Gardens by the Bay, Mylo’s is the joint we’re headed too after a sweaty run. The menu is armed with a whopping 23 flavours, which range from classic options to alcoholic and dairy-free ones. Fancy something out of the norm? Get the Pineapple Sichuan Pepper, Jasmine Oolong, and Gin Tonic. Going for a walk with your dog? The alfresco area is pet-friendly too.
(Image credit: Mylo’s)